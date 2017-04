by Tamara Igleheart

– Photojournalist —

April 22, 2017 at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA. —

Anthrax and Killswitch Engage are currently out on the road together on what’s been dubbed ‘Killthrax’ tour.

Anthrax Concert Photo Gallery

Killswitch Engage Concert Photo Gallery

