The Prophets Of Addiction Announce 2017 Tour Dates And More

The Prophets Of Addiction, led by vocalist/bassist Lesli Sanders (Pretty Boy Floyd, Queeny Blast Pop, City Girls Boys) proudly announce the newly posted 2017 North American Tour Dates, the inclusion of drummer Wayne Stokely and the virgin release of the band’s new single titled “Take Me To Your Leader.”

Lesli Sanders brings a long time commitment to the sound of the late 80’s Sunset Strip, combined with the passionate edge of the Bowery’s CBGBs punk scene and the flair of traditional hard rock cult staples – the likes of Hanoi Rocks and the New York Dolls. His longtanding position as an underground idol has instilled a fan base that has supported the recorded works of his groups Queeny Blast Pop, City Girls Boys and even his stint alongside hair metal favorites Pretty Boy Floyd.

In 2017, Sanders shares news of not one, but two additions to the line-up of the band; drummer Wayne “The Stoke” Stokely – a former Pretty Boy Floyd alum and drummer heard with Infidel Rising and the punk infused Valentine Failures from Texas and second guitarist in the band, former Queeny Blast Pop and City Cirls Boys bandmate Steve Soto.

The line-up on stage for the tour will be:

Lesli Sanders – Vocals/Bass Guitar

G.G. – Guitars

Steve Soto – Guitars

Wayne Stokely – Drums

Along with the forthcoming summer tour dates, the Prophets Of Addiction have released a new single – with more to come – recorded with the new line-up, and consistent with the sound that has made the band a favorite. A new lyric video for the song, “Take Me To Your Leader” can be seen here.

Of the new song, Sanders shares: “I looked at the music scene and I wondered where the trendsetters went, artists that shook up the kids, like the (New York) Dolls and the Sex Pistols. Crowds used to stand online for shows, before the instant gratification of a phone in their pocket … they went out and lived the music. Whoever’s leading them now, I’d like to have a good talk with that guy – take me to your leader!”

There are currently more than 30 US National dates set, with more to come. On select performance dates throughout the Northeast, fans will have an opportunity to get up close and personal with Sanders and G.G. for a handful of intimate acoustic dates, meet and greets and unique stage performances of music from both the Prophets of Addiction catalog and songs formerly released on Sander’s solo CDs. Each show guarantees to be unique to this tour.

As an opportunity for fans to be engaged, the band asks that they share video links and personal photos taken with the band to be shared on the POA Social Media Pages as well as for potential inclusion in forthcoming music videos to feature fans handy camera work – be creative and have some fun.

Part of the band’s tour schedule for the summer will include taking part in Colorado’s annual Wolf Fest. The band’s previous inclusions in the festival have seen them on stage saw alongside Lynch Mob, Killer Dwarfs, Tuff, Wildside and Spread Eagle to name a few.

For details reagrding when the band will be near you, visit www.prophetsofaddiction.com or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheProphetsofAddiction

Current 2017 Tour Dates include:

May 2017:

19th – The Valley – Tacoma, WA *

20th – Bubba’s Roadhouse – Sultan, WA *

26th – Wally’s House of Booze – Wenatchee, WA ++

27th – 3rd Wheel – Lewiston, ID ++

28th – “Private Memorial Day Party” – Lewiston, ID ++

29th – Liquid – Boise, ID ++

June 2017:

1st – Liquid Joe’s – Salt Lake City, UT ++

2nd – Dive Bar – Las Vegas, NV ++

3rd – Viper Room – Hollywood, CA ++

7th – GVA Cafe – Morgan Hill, CA ++

8th – Studio on 4th – Reno, NV ++

9th – Toot’s Tavern – Crockett. CA ++

10th – Winters Tavern – Pacifica, CA ++

14th – Little Red – Eureka, CA ++

15th – Bamboo Room @ King Wah’s Full Band ROCK set Medford, OR ++

16th – Rock Hard PDX Full Band ROCK set Portland, OR ++

17th – Jazzbones Full Band ROCK set and Lesli’s Birthday Bash Tacoma, WA ++

August 2017:

9th – Knuckleheads – New Bedford, MA *

10th – Jacky Boy Publik House – Cranston, RI *

11th – Rocco’s Tavern – Randolph, MA *

15th – Bug Jar – Rochester, NY *

17th – O’Brien’s Pub – Boston, MA *

18th – Charlie O’s World Famous – Montpelier, VT *

19th – Pauley’s Hotel – Albany, NY *

20th – Penuches Music Hall – Manchester, NH

23rd – Dusk – Providence, RI *

24th – Tusk – Philadelphia, PA *

25th – TBA “UNPLUGGED” Acoustic set with Lesli and G.G. Baltimore, MD *

26th – Boneyard – Atlantic City, NJ *

September 2017:

09/30 – Buffalo Rose – Golden, CO ++

October 2017:

5th – Acadia – Houston, TX ++

13th – Wit’s End – Deep Ellum, TX ++

14th – Barataria Live – Marrero, LA ++

* – Acoustic set with Lesli and G.G.

++ – Full band Rock Set