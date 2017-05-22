Alice Cooper
by Chris A.
– Senior Photojournalist —
May 16, 2017 at EXPRESS LIVE!, Columbus, OH. —
The original shock rocker Alice Cooper keeps on, keeping on … Cooper and his band recently made a stop in Columbus, Ohio.
LIVE! | Alice Cooper Concert Photo Gallery
Set List:
1. Brutal Planet
2. No More Mr. Nice Guy
3. Under My Wheels
4. Lost in America
5. Pain
6. Welcome to My Nightmare
7. Billion Dollar Babies
8. The World Needs Guts
9. Woman of Mass Distraction
10. Poison
11. Halo of Flies
12. Feed My Frankenstein
13. Cold Ethyl
14. Only Women Bleed
15. Escape
16. Ballad of Dwight Fry
17. Killer
18. I Love the Dead
19. I’m Eighteen
Encore:
20. School’s Out
Visit the official website online: http://www.alicecooper.com/
Leave a comment