by Chris A.

– Senior Photojournalist —

May 16, 2017 at EXPRESS LIVE!, Columbus, OH. —

The original shock rocker Alice Cooper keeps on, keeping on … Cooper and his band recently made a stop in Columbus, Ohio.

LIVE! | Alice Cooper Concert Photo Gallery

Set List:

1. Brutal Planet

2. No More Mr. Nice Guy

3. Under My Wheels

4. Lost in America

5. Pain

6. Welcome to My Nightmare

7. Billion Dollar Babies

8. The World Needs Guts

9. Woman of Mass Distraction

10. Poison

11. Halo of Flies

12. Feed My Frankenstein

13. Cold Ethyl

14. Only Women Bleed

15. Escape

16. Ballad of Dwight Fry

17. Killer

18. I Love the Dead

19. I’m Eighteen

Encore:

20. School’s Out

Visit the official website online: http://www.alicecooper.com/