Carolina Rebellion 2017

by Chris Baird

– Photojournalist —

May 5-7, 2017 at Rock City Campground @ Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC. —

The 2017 Carolina Rebellion festival took place May 5 -7 and featured bands from Def Leppard, The Pretty Reckless to Citizen Zero covering multiple genres of Metal and Hard Rock …

The full 2017 Carolina Rebellion lineup is: Soundgarden, Def Leppard and Avenged Sevenfold, A Perfect Circle, Korn, The Offspring, The Cult, Volbeat, Mastodon, Papa Roach, Three Days Grace, Seether, Chevelle, Alter Bridge, Tesla, Pierce The Veil, The Pretty Reckless, Eagles of Death Metal, Highly Suspect, Coheed and Cambria, Taking Back Sunday, Opeth, Amon Amarth, Sum 41, Skillet, Machine Gun Kelly, Gojira, In Flames, In This Moment, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Falling In Reverse, Motionless In White, Nothing More, Beartooth, Starset, Rival Sons, Every Time I Die, Fozzy, All That Remains, The Amity Affliction, I Prevail, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Kyng, Crobot, Radkey, Volumes, Dorothy, As Lions, Fire From The Gods, Goodbye June, Sylar, Wage War, Badflower, DED, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, The Charm The Fury, Royal Republic, Mother Feather, Cover Your Tracks, and Citizen Zero.

Visit the official website online: http://carolinarebellion.com/