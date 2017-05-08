by Joe Rocha

– Photojournalist —

May 2, 2017 at Arvest Bank Theatre at Midland in Kansas City, MO. —

STYX recently announced the release of its 16th studio album The Mission scheduled to be released June 16. Prior to the release of the new album the band is out on the road rocking fans with a catalog of hits that are timeless. STYX recently stopped in Kansas City performing at the Arvest Bank Theatre at Midland.

LIVE! | STYX Concert Photo Gallery

Visit the band online:

www.styxworld.com

www.facebook.com/styxtheband