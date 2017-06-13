Gailuma, Arta

Biography —

I come from Latvia, but I’ve been living in the U.K. for quite some time now. Unfortunately, music wasn’t part of my early childhood – my family was not into it at all, and we didn’t even have a TV. As a teen, I began to listen to different musicians and bands, and I soon discovered my soft spot for heavier tunes.

I’ve always been a creative person, but I didn’t get into photography until 2014, when I got my fist DSLR camera. I started with nature and studio photography. In June 2016, I went on the Apocalyptica Cruise and was able to shoot the concert. Those first concert photos ignited my passion for concert photography and kick started my music photography portfolio.

These days, I’ve become quite a travel junkie, and I’m out and about as much as I possibly can in between my work and concerts. My colleagues already find it normal for me to be off head bangin’.