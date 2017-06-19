Dead Cross Premiere “Seizure and Desist” video: Secret Chiefs 3 Announced As Tour Support

Dead Cross, the SoCal hardcore band featuring Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer/Suicidal Tendencies), Justin Pearson (Retox/The Locust), Mike Patton (Faith No More/Tomahawk) and Michael Crain (Retox, Festival of Dead Deer), premiere the video for “Seizure and Desist” —

“The artist who created our album art, Eric Livingston, came up with this video,” explains Pearson. “As far as I’m concerned, It sums up the current social and political climate of today. For a lot of humanity, this world is a mean motherf***ing place. The video captures the severity of the times we live in, as well as a means to communicate beyond basic language using iconic imagery, campy techniques, historical relevance, as well as a glimpse into the future. “

The animated clip arrives as the band preps for the Aug. 4 release of their self-titled debut, which Lombardo tells Rolling Stone is one of the “most brutal albums I’ve ever done.” The 10-track release features a glow-in-the-dark cover (CD/LP) also created by Livingston, with vinyl available in a limited edition gold and a clear/red/black swirl. Digital pre-orders include instant downloads of “Grave Slave” (https://youtu.be/9AEOzqUO3jw) and “Seizure and Desist.” All pre-orders can be found here: http://smarturl.it/DxCx.

Joining Dead Cross on the bulk of their North American tour is Secret Chiefs 3. The San Francisco-based outfit, who describe themselves as “an ever unfolding musical vision,” features Patton’s former Mr. Bungle bandmate, Trey Spruance. “I have no idea what kind of chaos it will conjure on stage or in the audience,” said Lombardo of the five-week outing, continuing, “but I know it’s going to be a hell of a good time.” Tickets are available now.

Dead Cross tour dates:

August 10 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory *

August 11 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

August 12 Phoenix, AZ The Marquee *

August 14 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

August 15 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

August 16 Austin, TX Emo’s

August 18 Tucson, AZ The Rialto Theatre *

August 19 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park

August 21 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre

August 23 Berkeley, CA The UC Theatre

August 25 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

August 26 Seattle, WA The Showbox

August 27 Portland Wonder Ballroom

August 29 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

September 8 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

September 10 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

September 11 Boston, MA Royale

September 12 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

September 13 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

September 15 Detroit, MI St. Andrew’s Hall

September 16 Chicago, IL Riot Fest *

September 17 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom

September 19 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

September 20 Lawrence, KS Liberty Hall

September 23 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

* – Secret Chiefs 3 do not perform

https://www.facebook.com/deadcrossofficial/