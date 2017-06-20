DOPE / (HED)Pe Announce The Monster High Tour 2017

Industrial Metal Veterans DOPE are teaming with G-punk innovators (HED)Pe to announce their The Monster High Tour 2017 with metal rockers Ill Niño on select dates.

“I’m really excited about this tour” says Edsel Dope. “We have never done a proper USA Tour with (HED)Pe, or Ill Niño, so this should be a really cool experience for the fans and for all of us…Me and Jared from Hed Pe are already talking about doing some collaborations before and during the tour…

“We’ve continued to add to our production to each and every tour” Edsel says with a smile.. “The show is almost out of hand at this point”

“I am anticipating that this will be the last Dope tour for a little while” says Edsel…”Once it is over, I want to focus on finishing up the next Dope album before we hit the road again…I am looking forward to seeing of our fans and friends out there this Fall…”

“Hell yea brother! Me and Edsel are gonna bring one hell of a party to your city, so y’all can bring the weed” Says Jared Gomes..

Both bands will play full sets each night and Dope will again be bringing out their highly interactive production, complete with 100 square feet of LED wall, geisers and more.

Click HERE for Advance Tickets

Click HERE for Meet & Greets and other Experiential Packages

The Monster High Tour 2017 Dates:

09/09 @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival – Lynchburg, VA *

10/03 @ Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

10/04 @ Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR

10/05 @ El Corazon – Seattle , WA

10/06 @ Diamondz Event Center – Jerome,ID

10/07 @ Liquid Joes – Salt Lake City, UT

10/08 @ Herman’s Hideaway – Denver, CO

10/09 @ Lookout Lounge – Omaha, NE

10/10 @ The Reverb / Spicoli’s – Waterloo, IA

10/11 @ The Annex – Madison, WI

10/12 @ The Forge – Joliet, IL

10/13 @ The Machine Shop – Flint , MI

10/15 @ The Agora – Cleveland, OH

10/16 @ Diesel – Pittsburgh, PA

10/17 @ Evening Star Concert Hall – Niagra Falls, NY

10/18 @ Fish Head Cantina – Halethorpe, MD

10/19 @ Claddagh – Lawrence, MA *

10/20 @ Whiskey Barrel – Laconia, NH *

10/21 @ Fete Ballroom – Providence, RI *

10/22 @ The Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ *

10/23 @ The Reverb – Reading, PA *

10/24 @ Arizona Pete’s – Greensboro, NC

10/25 @ 1904 Music Hall – Jacksonville, FL

10/26 @ The Abbey – Orlando, FL

10/27 @ Kelsey Theater – West Palm Beach, FL

10/28 @ Orpheum – Tampa, FL

10/30 @ Scout Bar – Houston, TX

10/31 @ St. Fitzgerald’s – San Antonio, TX

11/01 @ Trees – Dallas, TX

11/02 @ Diamond Ballroom – Oklahoma City, OK

11/03 @ The Coliseum – Lawton, OK

11/04 @ Sunshine Studios – Colorado Springs, CO

11/05 @ Top Deck – Farmington, NM

11/06 @ Marquis Theatre – Tempe, AZ

11/07 @ Adrenaline – Las Vegas, NV

11/08 @ The Regent – Los Angeles, CA

11/09 @ Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA

* Ill Niño Appearing

Official Website:

http://dopearmy.com/

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/Dopetheband

Twitter

https://twitter.com/dopetheband

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/dopetheband/