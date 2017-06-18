Insatia Announce Upcoming, Sophomore Album ‘Phoenix Aflame’

American/Canadian Power Metal band Insatia has announced the release of Phoenix Aflame, the highly anticipated follow-up to their 2013 Asylum Denied. Produced by Fabio D’Amore (Serenity) and his partner Ivan Moni Bidin (Starsick System, Pathosray, Last Warning), Phoenix Aflame is due to release June 23rd via Pitch Black Records.

“It’s really a more interesting power metal scene in North America than I think most people are aware of, and it’s nice to contribute to it with this album that pays homage to the immense history of a genre that’s historically thrived in Europe.” – Zoe Federoff

Track List:

1. Intro (Land Of The Living)

2. Act Of Mercy

3. Memory Of A Sapphire

4. Sacred

5. We Are The Grey

6. Phoenix Aflame

7. Not My God

8. Captor And Captive

9. Velvet Road

10. Healer Of Hatred

Click HERE to Pre-Order ‘Phoenix Aflame’

Insatia is an American/Canadian power metal band with female vocals. Founded in 2009 and fronted by Zoë Federoff, the band has released one self-produced debut album and opened for multiple international acts, including Sonata Arctica and Dark Tranquility. In 2014 Fabio D’Amore (Serenity) and his partner, Ivan Moni Bidin (Starsick System, Pathosray, Last Warning) announced their positions as producers on Insatia’s upcoming sophomore release, Phoenix Aflame. Joined by producer Staffan Karlsson, known for his work with Arch Enemy, Firewind, Roxette, and many other notable acts, Fabio and Ivan spent the first part of 2015 recording the album at St. Cecilia Studios in Tucson, Arizona, USA, with engineers Steven Lee Tracy and Robbie Williamson. The album’s production then went to Artesonika Studios, Fabio, and Ivan’s home base, in Pordenone, Italy. In mid-2015 Insatia’s lineup was further enhanced by the addition of Dave Ablaze (Blackguard) on bass, as album production continued overseas. Kaelen Sarakinis and Daniel Millan were added on guitars and drums in 2016. Phoenix Aflame is set for a 2017 release and features Apollo Papathanasio (ex-Firewind, Spiritual Beggers), Chris Amott (ex-Arch Enemy, Armageddon), Christian Hermsdörfer (ex-Visions Of Atlantis, Serenity), and Erica James (The Erica James Band).

Fabio D’Amore and Christian Hermsdörfer appear courtesy of Napalm Records. Ivan Moni Bidin appears courtesy of Bakerteam Records. Apollo Papathanesio appears courtesy of InsideOut Music. Chris Amott appears courtesy of Century Media.

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/insatiaband

Twitter

https://twitter.com/insatiaband

SoundCloud

https://soundcloud.com/insatiaofficial

Bands in Town

http://www.bandsintown.com/INSATIA