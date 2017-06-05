by Anabel DFlux

– Sr. Photojournalist —

Senior journalist Anabel DFlux had a lovely conversation with Los Angeles musician Cerena Del Mar. Cerena had just released her debut album Blue Sea Motel (The Desert Edition) and the two had a lot to talk about! The conversation revolved around Cerena’s history in music, the conception of the new album, and how music shapes her world.

Hardrock Haven: Hi Cerena! Thank you so much for chatting with me today! How are you?

Cerena Del Mar: Hey! I’m doing great! Thank you!

Hardrock Haven: Tell me about your debut album, Blue Sea Motel (The Desert Edition). Can you tell me about the album’s concept?

Cerena Del Mar: The concept is really just the representation of my beginning. When I first moved to Los Angeles to start performing, I was living in a Motel 6 with my mom and our three pets. It was kind of awful, there were so many doubts and fears. But attached to the doubt and fear was hope and optimism. I wanted to put all of that into the record. Sort of a tribute to the struggle, showing that you don’t necessarily need anything more than the basics to do something you love as long as you’re driven and resourceful.

Hardrock Haven: What was the recording process like? What was the writing process like?

Cerena Del Mar: Long! I had recorded at least three versions of this record in a span of two years, all with different kinds of music, before finally coming across exactly what I was trying to achieve. My producers were very patient with me in the process, thankfully! Writing has always come easily to me, though. I’ve got binders worth of poetry and lyrics just laying around. In song, I’m a bit blunter than I would be in general. I feel like I’ve got a lot to say and express, but no one really cares when you’re just speaking about it. When you put it into a song, they can interpret it their own way. It’s a really special bond that I adore.

Hardrock Haven: What inspires you the most?

Cerena Del Mar: Hollywood, first and foremost. Some of my earliest memories are of wanting to come to L.A. to pursue my passions. It’s always been a huge influence in all aspects of my life. Other than that I like to take a little from everything else that peaks my interest, like the beach, or the desert. I’m a sucker for anything vintage or tragic, too. I try to incorporate that into my music as much as I can. It’s fun being able to have the freedom to be who you want!

Hardrock Haven: What is your favorite song off of the album?

Cerena Del Mar: That’s tough. I’m so proud of it as a whole. But if I had to choose, I really like “Peyote in the Desert” or “Guns & Knives.” Those were some pretty honest songs for me.

Hardrock Haven: Why “The Desert Edition”?

Cerena Del Mar: After all of the revisions, new recordings and everything else that went into finalizing the record, I realized the songs that resonated with me the most were in the Desert Rock genre. Blue Sea Motel was originally intended to be one big album with a mix of two or three genres, but I decided on The Desert Edition instead, keeping the Rock vibe on the forefront.

Hardrock Haven: How do you describe your music to people?

Cerena Del Mar: I like to say my music’s got a moody desert vibe, though Blue Sea Motel does have a few off-genre songs in the Pop persuasion. I’ve definitely started to incorporate more of the “California beach vibe” elements to my music as well as I start working on new tracks. I find myself leaning more towards that sound.

Hardrock Haven: What image do you think your music conveys?

Cerena Del Mar: I think something darker comes across than what’s on the surface to those who really listen to most of my songs. I stay as true to myself as possible in my music and I hope whatever image people pick up from that is something beautiful. I’ve heard from fans that it’s “lovely and tragic” and I honestly feel that sums it up. I can’t say it was something I kept in mind while writing and recording, but I definitely agree.

Hardrock Haven: What are the biggest obstacles for bands?

Cerena Del Mar: I think it varies from band to band, artist to artist. In my experience, being independent in general is a hard come-up. Everyone’s heard of the term “starving artist” and that couldn’t be more true half of the time. Everything we do is out of pocket, no one is paying our way anywhere, for anything. When you’re just starting out, it can be tough. But that to me is one of the fun parts at the same time. If you keep at it, eventually it all pays off, and you’ll look back at the obstacles faced and feel victorious. You can’t lose sight of the journey while you’re reaching your destination, it’s said.

Hardrock Haven: What are your long-term career goals?

Cerena Del Mar: My goal has always been the same. I’ve always wanted to be successful at something I love doing and to be able to say I really made it by my own creativity. The thought of ever having to resort to working a dull nine to five for the rest of my life is a nightmare, personally. I hope that I can take this dream all the way to the top.

Hardrock Haven: How would you define the word “success”?

Cerena Del Mar: Success to me is doing something you love for a living. Not many people feel like they can, or get the nerve to just do the things they love and turn it into a way of life. Having the freedom to do as you please and be as you are regardless of anything else.. The money, the fame, all else comes after. But I believe if you’re happy with what you’re doing and wouldn’t trade it for the world, you’re successful.

Hardrock Haven: Are you looking for an independent label deal or a major label deal?

Cerena Del Mar: I’m looking for a major label deal, absolutely. Of course, I wouldn’t knock an independent label deal should the proper one come along. I’m doing it mainly for the love of the music, but I also have a goal. As a kid, I thought I’d take the first person to throw a contract at me just in the hopes of success one day. I realized later on that at the end of the day, I need to feel like, whatever it may be, it will undoubtedly benefit my music, my vision and myself.

Hardrock Haven: How did you get into music?

Cerena Del Mar: I’ve always been into music and other art forms. From an early age, too, and that comes from my mom. She loves music as well and we always had it around the house. I used to steal her CD’s and listen to them in my room as early as six or seven years old, even though she’d buy me my own. But at twelve I began to write lyrics, later on, I started posting cover songs and original songs online, and now here I am!

Hardrock Haven: How does music affect you and the world around you?

Cerena Del Mar: Music is therapeutic for me and many other people. It’s always been comforting. When I had nothing else I had music, and so I’m sort of married to it. No matter what anyone is going through, there’s a song for that. It can bring people together, it can get a message across. Music heals. It can tell you a lot about a person, too!

Hardrock Haven: Which famous musicians do you admire? Why?

Cerena Del Mar: I love Amy Winehouse, Kurt Cobain, Janis Joplin, Bob Marley, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Beatles. I could go on for ages, but I’ll stop there. It sounds so typical, but they all did something right, you know? They all made a huge impact and exude so much originality. Their tunes are solid and I always look to them for inspiration when I need it most.

Hardrock Haven: Why did you decide to play the genre or genres you do?

Cerena Del Mar: I’ve always had a love for this kind of music, it was what I liked to call my “happy music” when I found it in other major musicians. I love the dramatic sound just as much as I love the pepier stuff. To be able to create and play with and in the same genres, and do so freely is already a dream come true.

Hardrock Haven: Before we conclude this interview, any words for your fans?

Cerena Del Mar: Thank you guys so much for all of your support and stay tuned for more music! I hope that my journey inspires you to chase your own aspirations and to be fearless about it. Start with small goals and run with it from there. Dreams are what keep you alive. It’ll be so much better at the end of the day to look back and know you worked at it and hopefully succeeded, rather than wishing you tried at all. Thank you for this rad opportunity, Anabel!

Hardrock Haven: Thank you!

Connect with Cerena Del Mar here:

https://www.cerenadelmar.com/

https://www.facebook.com/CerenaDelMar/

https://www.instagram.com/cerenadelmar/

https://twitter.com/cerenadeImar