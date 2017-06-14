Kreator Unleash Video for ‘Pleasure To Kill’ To Celebrate Noise Era Re-issues

“This video is a tribute to eighties slasher movie culture. We have kept this very simple and the idea is, to take you back on a trip to the eighties to celebrate the re-release of our first four albums. Enjoy!” – Mille Petrozza

Kreator’s second album ‘Pleasure To Kill’ is still revered as a benchmark album in thrash metal circles. Often uttered in the same breath as such masterpieces as ‘Master Of Puppets’ and ‘Reign In Blood’, it firmly put German thrash on the map and has rippled out its influence over the past four decades to many thrash and death metal contemporaries.

Released on November 1st 1986 on the, then fledgling Noise records it never had a promo video made for it so the band would have to wait a couple of years before their debut video was shot in form of the track ‘Betrayer’.

Now, some 31 years later Kreator are proud to premiere this video for the title track of this seminal album. Working with classic 80’s era footage of the band in both the studio and live environment, with an added narrative full of sadistic intent – think ‘Stranger Things’ meets Wes Craven in a machete fight with Jason Vorhees! This video goes for the throat and leaves you in a pool of blood. Pleasure to kill!

Check out the video here:

To order the Noise era re-issues please visit: smarturl.it/KreatorCDLP