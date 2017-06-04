by Anabel DFlux

– Sr. Photojournalist —

May 29, 2017 at The Regent Theater, Los Angeles, CA. —

Kobra and the Lotus are currently out on the road with Xandria. Supporting the band latest studio album “Prevail I” on the band’s new label Napalm Records which was released May 12th.

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS is:

Kobra Paige (vocals)

Jasio Kulakowski (guitars)

Brad Kennedy (bass)

Marcus Lee (drums)

LIVE! | Kobra and the Lotus Concert Photo Gallery

For More Info Visit:

http://kobraandthelotus.com

https://www.facebook.com/KobraAndTheLotus

https://twitter.com/katlofficial/