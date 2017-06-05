by Anabel DFlux

– Sr. Photojournalist —

May 29, 2017 at The Regent Theater, Los Angeles, CA. —

German Epic Symphonic Metal stalwarts Xandria is currently out on the road with Kobra and the Lotus, supporting the band’s latest studio album seventh studio album Theater of Dimensions.

Band:

Dianne van Giersbergen – lead vocals

Marco Heubaum – guitar, keyboards

Gerit Lamm – drums

Philip Restemeier – guitar

Steven Wussow – bass

LIVE! | Xandria Concert Photo Gallery

http://www.xandria.de/