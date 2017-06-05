LIVE! | Xandria
by Anabel DFlux
– Sr. Photojournalist —
May 29, 2017 at The Regent Theater, Los Angeles, CA. —
German Epic Symphonic Metal stalwarts Xandria is currently out on the road with Kobra and the Lotus, supporting the band’s latest studio album seventh studio album Theater of Dimensions.
Band:
Dianne van Giersbergen – lead vocals
Marco Heubaum – guitar, keyboards
Gerit Lamm – drums
Philip Restemeier – guitar
Steven Wussow – bass
LIVE! | Xandria Concert Photo Gallery
For More Info Visit:
http://www.xandria.de/
Leave a comment