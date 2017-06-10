New PRONG Album Titled ‘Zero Days’ To Be Released July 28



The new PRONG-Album “Zero Days” is another monster of an album, another step towards refining the perfect PRONG-Sound and another album that lacks any filler or lackluster moment.

Musically, it hits home from the first bars of the mighty opener “However It May End” to the last bars of the albums closing track “Wasting Of The Dawn”. Every track is it’s own emotional roller-coaster ride, chock-full of massive riffage, ironclad grooves and topped off by Victor’s ever-improving vocal delivery.

“Zero Days” was once again produced by Tommy Victor, with trusted collaborator Chris Collier as co-producer and engineer.

Tommy Victor talks about “Zero Days”:

“I must say a lot of effort was put into this new “Zero Days” recording. From the minute I would get off tour, I would consolidate ideas from the road and form new ones. Again the focus was on creating good songs. We wanted this record to be modern as well as holding justice to all the previous releases. Again and maybe even more than normally I went crazy meticulous with the lyrics. I had built up a lot to say and I wanted to articulate them in the most intelligent way possible.I firmly believe the mission was accomplished all around. We are really pleased with the performances on this record, as well. It’s a solid outing. We have the anthems, the bangers, the thrashers, the grooves, everything that makes up a PRONG record. It’s definitely a record to listen to start to finish!!”

“Zero Days” will be released on July 28th, 2017 through Steamhammer/SPV as CD digipak, 2 LP gatefold, download, and stream.

Format : CD + 1 bonus track

Packaging: DigiPak

Format : 2LP + CD

Packaging: Gatefold, red vinyl, 180 g, printed inner sleeves, CD in cardboard sleeve

Tracklisting Digi:

01. However It May End 3:36

02. Zero Days 3:35

03. Off the Grid 3:18

04. Divide and Conquer 3:16

05. Forced Into Tolerance 3:16

06. Interbeing 3:50

07. Blood Out of Stone 4:12

08. Operation of the Moral Law 3:30

09. The Whispers 3:19

10. Self Righteous Indignation 4:13

11. Rulers of the Collective 3:01

12. Compulsive Future Projection 3:10

13. Wasting of the Dawn 4:39

14. Reasons to Be Fearful 3:31 (bonus track)

Tracklisting 2LP:

Side 1

01. However It May End 3:36

02. Zero Days 3:35

03. Off the Grid 3:18

Side 2

01. Divide and Conquer 3:16

02. Forced Into Tolerance 3:16

03. Interbeing 3:50

Side 3

01. Blood Out of Stone 4:12

02. Operation of the Moral Law 3:30

03. The Whispers 3:19

Side 4

01. Self Righteous Indignation 4:13

02. Rulers of the Collective 3:01

03. Compulsive Future Projection 3:10

04. Wasting of the Dawn 4:39

Digital:

01. However It May End 3:36

02. Zero Days 3:35

03. Off the Grid 3:18

04. Divide and Conquer 3:16

05. Forced Into Tolerance 3:16

06. Interbeing 3:50

07. Blood Out of Stone 4:12

08. Operation of the Moral Law 3:30

09. The Whispers 3:19

10. Self Righteous Indignation 4:13

11. Rulers of the Collective 3:01

12. Compulsive Future Projection 3:10

13. Wasting of the Dawn 4:39

Information:

Prong European Tour 2017

16.06.B-Dessel – Graspop Metal Meeting

18.06.F-Clisson – Hellfest

13.07.D-Hamburg – Hafenklang

14.07.D-Münster – Sputnikhalle

15.07.NL-Eindhoven – Dynamo Metal Fest

18.07.GB-Glasgow – Audio

19.07.GB-Belfast – Voodoo

20.07.IE-Dublin – Voodoo Lounge

21.07.GB-Manchester – Rebellion

22.07.GB-London – Underworld

26.07.D-Munich – Free&Easy Festival

27.07.D-Stuttgart – Keller Klub

28.07.D-Weinheim – Cafe Central

29.07.D-Essen – Nord Open Air

30.07.D-Siegen – Vortex

02.08.D-Potsdam – Waschhaus

03.08.PL-Kostrzyn – Woodstock Open Air

04.08.D-Wacken – Wacken Open Air

05.08.D-Veltheim – Festival Kult

06.08.D-Cologne – Rheinriot

09.08.D-Regensburg – Eventhall Airport

10.08.A-Graz – Explosiv

11.08.A-Vienna – Viper Room

12.08.CZ-Josefov – Brutal Assault Festival

25.08.D-Sulingen – ReLoad Festival

Line-Up:

Tommy Victor – guitar, vocals

Mike Longworth – bass

Art Cruz – drums

http://www.prongmusic.com

https://www.facebook.com/prongmusic

http://www.spv.de

https://www.facebook.com/steamhammerofficial