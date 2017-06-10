Shaman’s Harvest Reveal Lead Single “The Come Up”



SHAMAN’S HARVEST AND MASCOT RECORDS REVEAL LEAD SINGLE “THE COME UP” FROM JULY 28TH GLOBAL RELEASE OF BAND’S UPCOMING STUDIO ALBUM RED HANDS BLACK DEEDS

Song Premieres Listen Here:

Last Album Smokin’ Hearts & Broken Guns Garnered More Than 31 Million Streams, 8 Million YouTube Views, and Delivered Multiple Hits At Rock Radio

EPK:

Jefferson City, MO – Shaman’s Harvest and Mascot Label Group have revealed that the lead single from the band’s upcoming album Red Hands Black Deeds (out 7/28) is titled “The Come Up.” On release, the track hits SiriusXM Octane straight into power rotation. It is also featured on all streaming services globally, and has premiered in partnership with Loudwire: http://loudwire.com/shamans-harvest-the-come-up-exclusive-song-premiere/. Singer Nathan Hunt shares, “There’s so much negativity on social media today ‑ a lot of people struggling with real issues and with where we’re at as a nation. This song is therapeutic for me personally, and I hope it speaks to our fans. Sometimes when you just can’t change shit, you got to realize you can’t mold everything in your life. You kind of just have to roll with the punches.”

Produced by Keith Armstrong, Red Hands Black Deeds premeditatively took on a more organic approach, utilizing vintage gear. Hunt offers, “We used analog effects pedals and vintage amps. It was kind of like trying to find the melting point between Midwest and L.A. It still has the Shaman’s Harvest Midwest vibe to it, but it definitely has organic L.A. written all over it.” The band – singer Nathan Hunt, bassist Matt Fisher, rhythm guitarist Josh Hamler, lead guitarist Derrick Shipp, and drummer Adam Zemanek – simply didn’t want to use anything digital, and when a certain effect was needed they approached the process creatively, coming up with solutions to reach a realized vision. As guitarist Hamler reveals, “We had been so stuck in our way of writing and recording, but Keith had a different, more interesting approach to coming up with that sound. He really helped us find a fresh new creative path.”

Even through the singer’s battle with cancer, and other trials and tribulations every band goes through, the band has persevered. Born in Jefferson City, Missouri, Shaman’s Harvest released their first album, Last Call for Goose Creek in 1999, followed by Synergy (2002) and March of the Bastards (2006) before having their break-through moment with 2009’s Shine. Shine featured the standout track, “Dragonfly,” which hit #9 on Billboard’s Heritage Rock chart and #15 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. It was also featured on the soundtrack to the major motion picture, Legendary, and the video has garnered more than 4.5 million YouTube views.

Shaman’s Harvest followed that success with their Mascot Records debut, Smokin’ Hearts & Broken Guns in 2014, which has garnered more than 31 million streams. The album’s “In Chains” peaked at #11 on the Media Base chart after a run of 22 weeks at Active Rock radio. It also spent over four months in the Top 10 of iTunes Metal Songs Chart. The song’s video has more than 3 million views on YouTube, while the band has a cumulative 8 million YouTube views.

The band has had equal success on the touring front. They’ve toured or shared the stage with major artists like AC/DC, Alice In Chains, Godsmack, Breaking Benjamin, Seether, Nickelback, Three Doors Down, In This Moment, Daughtry, Cheap Trick, Theory of a Deadman, Hinder, and others, and played major festivals like Rocklahoma, Rock on the Range, Rock Fest, KRockathon, Rockin’ The Rivers, Texas Mutiny, Rock Carnival 2016, High Elevation Rock Festival, and Midwest Rock Fest.

The key to the band’s longevity is threefold: Staying in Missouri, which gives the band a Midwestern authenticity. “Our music wouldn’t be what it is if we weren’t from a hillbilly kind of a state,” notes Fisher. Second, knowing the gift of distance and being open to change. “It’s been 21 years for us,” Fisher continues, “so it’s a brotherhood and there are fights, but I think over all it’s just keeping some distance in between tours when we need it.”

And, third: “Growing musically as a band each time. I think this record, with how differently we approached it and how we expanded our sonic palette, is a good step toward a new future for us,” adds Fisher.

CONFIRMED UPCOMING APPEARANCES INCLUDE:

6/23 Noblesville, IN Klipsch Music Center

6/24 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Center

6/25 Battle Creek, MI The Music Factory +

6/27 Toronto, Ontario Budweiser Stage

6/29 Montreal, Quebec Bell Centre

6/30 Hartford, CT The Webster Theatre !

7/01 Wantagh, NY Jones Beach Theater

7/02 Holmdel, NJ ONC Bank Art Center

7/04 Virginia Beach, VA Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/06 Portland, ME Port City Music Hall

7/07 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

7/08 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

7/10 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/11 Syracuse, NY Lost Horizon +

7/12 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

7/13 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

7/15 Inwood, WV Shiley Acres

7/16 Mansfield, OH Ink in the Clink

7/18 Toledo, OH Frankies +

7/21 Omaha, NE Centurylink Center

7/22 Columbia, MO Rose Music Hall +

7/23 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

7/25 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/27 Oklahoma City, OK Thunder Alley +

7/28 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

7/29 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion

7/31 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall +

8/01 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/02 Alpharetta, GA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

8/04 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

8/05 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

8/07 Burgettstown, PA Keybank Pavilion

8/09 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

8/10 Fort Wayne, IN Rusty Spur +

8/11 Des Moines, IA Iowa State Fair

8/12 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion @ Northerly Island

8/14 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

8/16 Spring Grove, IL KC’s Cabin +

8/17 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre +

8/18 Glen Flora, WI Northwoods Rock Rally #

8/24 Waterloo, IA Spicoli’s Grill +

8/26 Bismarck, ND Bismarck Event Center

8/27 Billings, MT MetraPark Rimrock Auto Arena

8/29 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

8/30 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

8/31 Seattle, WA The Crocodile +

9/03 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/06 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

9/08 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

9/09 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

9/12 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/13 Colorado Springs, CO Black Sheep +

9/14 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheatre

9/16 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

9/21 Winnipeg, Manitoba MTS Centre

9/23 Saskatoon, Alberta Sasktel Sports Centre

9/26 Calgary, Alberta Scotiabank Saddledome

9/28 Edmonton, Alberta Rogers Place

10/01 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

All dates unless otherwise noted with Nickelback

! – Direct Support For Fates Warning

+ – Headline Appearance

# – Festival Appearance

