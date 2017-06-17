Thundermother Strikes Back With New Lineup and New Single “We Fight For Rock N Roll”

Swedish sensations Thundermother are back with three new members and a new single, “We Fight For Rock N Roll,” which was just released through Despotz Records and can be purchased on iTunes.

Guitarist and founder, Filippa Nässil, started Thundermother in 2009 and since their inception, the band has released two albums and played hundreds of shows. They’ve been on the road with artists such as Michael Monroe, W.A.S.P, D-A-D and Danko Jones and had a sold out headline tour in Europe last year.

The former line-up – including Clare Cunningham, Tilda Stenqvist, Giorgia Carteri and Linda Ström – was formed in 2013. When the other four members decided to leave Thundermother just this Spring, Filippa was determined to keep on rolling, adding singer Guernica Mancini, bass player Sara Pettersson, and drummer Emlee Johansson to the fold.

The band says, “This is a new beginning. We’ll fight for our passion for as long as we can. We fight for rock n roll!”

About the new members:

Guernica Mancini is the soulful rock singer from Lund in southern Sweden who previously lived in Los Angeles where she was the singer in the band Souls On 11 with Jeff Young (ex-Megadeth). In 2012 she moved back to Sweden, working on her own solo project and later she founded the band Royal Ruckus. Filippa’s request about singing in Thundermother, fortunately, came just when Royal Ruckus was going through a rough period with one band member dropping off leading to a canceled tour and leaving Guernica up for a new challenge.

Bass player, Sara Pettersson, from Märsta, Sweden, was an obvious choice since she and Filippa already play together in their side project Hifly. Sara is a great musician who also plays the violin, guitar, contrabass, and piano. Aside from classic rock she’s also very passionate about progressive rock and has played in bands such as In Spirit Side Dreaming, Shewolf and GUSH.

Falköping, Sweden native Emlee Johansson is the drummer who also plays a mean guitar. Currently studying at the Royal College of Music in Stockholm, she has previously played in bands such as Vision, Frantic Amber, and Spitchic. Johansson first met Filippa when they played the same stage at Sweden Rock Festival a few years ago. Emlee completes the new Thundermother lineup.

The new lineup launched at Debaser Strand in Stockholm on May 24th and they were immediately accepted by fans and critics alike.

