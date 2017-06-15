Hot off the Press

Senior journalist Anabel DFlux found herself in front of the camera again with musician Alexander G, known for his work with Gemini Syndrome and Tracy G. The two chatted about his current roster of endorsements, his personal experiences in the music industry, his work with Gemini Syndrome and the Dio tribute, and so much more.


https://www.facebook.com/officialgbassmusic
https://twitter.com/alexander_gbass
http://instagram.com/officialgbassmusic

