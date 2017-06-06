Voyag3r Release New Song ‘Appearance Of The Mysterious Traveler’

There is a new Voyag3r song available for purchase! Please download Appearance Of The Mysterious Traveler and crank up your volume.

Appearance Of The Mysterious Traveler is part of the Rise of the Synths documentary film Official Companion Album EP. 1 and is released via Lakeshore Records.

The best place to pick up the track or the whole album is at the Lakeshore Records Band Camp page: https://lakeshorerecords.bandcamp.com/track/appearance-of-the-mysterious-traveler

It is also available on iTunes and all other digital platforms.

Appearance Of The Mysterious Traveler was produced, engineered at mixed by the bands synthesist, Steve Greene, at his Battle Chamber Studio. http://battlechamber.com

Some of the instruments and gear used: Roland Juno 106, Moog MiniTaur, Alesis Ion, Rhodes Mark V electric piano, Fender Strat, Gibson Flying V, Marshall Silver Jubilee, Orange Micro Terror, Kustom 2×12, MXL mics, Blue Mics, Shure Mics, Audix mics, Golden Age Audio Pre-73 pre-amps, Urei/JBL, Alesis, DBX compressors, DW Collectors series shells, Detroit Custom Drum Company snare, Paiste cymbals, Simmons SDS-8.

Visit Voyag3r online: https://www.facebook.com/voyag3r/