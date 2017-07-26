Hollywood Undead Return on October 27 with FIVE

BAND’S FIFTH ALBUM FEATURES THE FIRST SINGLE/VIDEO “CALIFORNIA DREAMING”

Los Angeles, California, July 24, 2017 – The number five holds a deep significance. We have five senses. Five points adorn a star. Five represents man in theology. For the five members of Hollywood Undead—Johnny 3 Tears, J-Dog, Charlie Scene, Funny Man, and Danny—the digit perfectly encapsulates their fifth full-length offering—FIVE [Dove & Grenade Media/BMG]. Fans can pre-order the new album from here: http://smarturl.it/HUFive

“We’re five brothers, and this is our fifth record,” affirms Johnny 3 Tears. “Nothing gets to the essence of the music like this number does. Numerology has a lot of power. When we said Five, it just made sense. The fact that we could all agree on one word codifies who we are. It also nods back to ‘No. 5’ from our first album, because it was our fifth song. Moreover, it hints at this secret society of fans supporting us for the past decade. The number is significant, and this is a significant moment for us.”

The band has just released the first single/video from their forthcoming album called “California Dreaming.”

Powered by neck-snapping guitars and fast and furious bars, the song cycles between guttural rapping and quick quips. Everything culminates on the choral chant “We never sleep, in California we’re dreaming.”

“It dissects both sides of California,” J-Dog reveals. “You’ve got the glitz, glamor, sun, and surf. Then, you’ve got the super fucked side of people not being able to afford rent, celebrities being assholes, and that fake façade. We wanted to do a heavy song with a Red Hot Chili Peppers-esque chorus. It’s an old school vibe explored in a new way.”

Known for atomic live performances, the quintet regularly sells out shows around the world from Massachusetts and Miami to Moscow and Manchester. They’ve toured alongside the likes of Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, and Stone Sour in addition to notching features from Billboard, Rolling Stone, Alternative Press, Revolver, and more.

The band is pleased to announce a new set of dates in support of V which will begin on September 30th at the Louder Than Life festival. Tickets and VIP Packages for all shows go on sale this Friday at 10 AM local in each city. For all U.S. headline shows, Butcher Babies will serve as direct support.

Since the release of their RIAA platinum-certified 2008 debut, Swan Songs. the group’s unmistakable and inebriating distillation of rock, hip-hop, industrial, and electronic has incited the rise of a bona fide cult audience comprised of millions. For the uninitiated, think Trent Reznor producing Enter The Wu-Tang Clan – 36 Chambers in 2020, and you’re halfway there…Quietly infecting the mainstream, their 2011 sophomore effort American Tragedy went gold and bowed at #4 on the Billboard Top 200, while 2013’s Notes From The Underground seized #2. In 2015, Day of the Dead spawned another smash in the form of the title track, which amassed 21.1 million Spotify streams and 17 million YouTube/VEVO views.

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

9/30 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival

10/1 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

10/2 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

10/3 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live

10/5 Tampa, FL State Theater

10/6 Jacksonville, FL Mavericks Live

10/7 Norfolk, VA The Norva

10/9 Charlotte, NC The Underground

10/10 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

10/11 Joliet, IL The Forge (950)

10/13 Cedar Rapids, IA Club Five @ US Cellular Ctr.

10/14 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre

10/15 Sioux Falls, SD The District

10/16 Des Moines, IA Wooly’s

10/18 Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep

10/20 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

10/21 Boise, ID Knitting Factory

10/22 Sacramento, CA Monster Energy Aftershock

10/23 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

10/26 Hollywood, CA The Roxy Theatre

10/27 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl At The Palms

10/28 Salt Lake City, UT In The Venue

10/30 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

10/31 Seattle, WA Showbox Sodo

11/2 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom*

11/4 Calgary, AB Macewan Hall*

11/5 Edmonton, AB Shaw Conference Centre*

11/7 Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre*

11/8 Fargo, ND Sanctuary Events Center

11/10 Omaha, NE Sokol Auditorium

11/14 Milwaukee, WI The Rave

11/15 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

11/17 Rochester, NY Anthology

11/18 Portland, ME Aura

11/19 Albany, NY Upstate Concert Hall

11/21 Stroudsburg, PA Shreman Theater

11/22 Worcester, MA The Palladium

11/24 Sayreville, NJ Starland Balloom

11/25 Lancaster, PA Freedom Hall

11/26 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live!

11/28 Knoxville, TN The Mill And Mine

11/29 Memphis, TN The New Daisy Theatre

12/1 St. Louis. MO Delmar Hall

12/2 Kansas City, MO The Truman

12/3 Oklahoma, OK Diamond Ballroom

12/5 Lubbock, TX Lonestar Pavilion

12/6 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater

12/7 Tucson, AZ Club X’s

