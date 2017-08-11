ACM’s first ever Skunk Anansie Scholarship recipient announced

The Academy of Contemporary Music (ACM) are thrilled to announce Cyreez Lewis as the first ever recipient of their exclusive Skunk Anansie Scholarship. Cyreez will receive his entire three-year Vocal Degree program, worth £27,000, fully funded at the Academy’s London campus.

After an intense judging process, Skunk Anansie, their management, and ACM tutors agreed that Cyreez Lewis should be awarded this prestigious prize. Skin, vocalist in Skunk Anansie, said: “Cyreez’s performance really resonated with me. You could feel his drive and passion which reminded me of why I first got into music. It’s fantastic to be able to offer Cyreez this opportunity in partnership with ACM and I believe it will make a real difference in his career. I’m really looking forward to seeing Cyreez progress as a vocalist and can’t wait to see the bright future that lays ahead of him”.

Chosen for his talent and dedication, Skunk Anansie were pleased to award such a deserving candidate with the first ever Scholarship in their name. As one of the most successful UK charting bands pioneering British Rock, Skunk Anansie have a wealth of musical experience under their belt making them ideal role models for the next generation of the music industry housed at ACM.

Ace, the guitarist in Skunk Anansie and ACM’s Head of Creative Industry Development, broke the news to Cyreez who was ecstatic to have received the inaugural award. “It was brilliant to break the news to Cyreez, he was clearly over the moon and it feels great to make such a difference to this talented musician’s life. I’m really excited to get started on working with Cyreez in my Industry Link role at ACM this September.”

Cyreez said: “Winning the scholarship means the world to me, I am so grateful, excited and privileged that I was chosen as the winner, thank you. Music is all I want to do with the rest of my life and winning the Scholarship gives me the chance to write, produce and share my music with the world. I play keyboard, guitar and use the loop pedal to record my backing sound, so the opportunity that the Scholarship has provided me with will give me the chance to improve and become the best I can be. I look forward to my time at ACM and cannot wait to learn from some of the best tutors and just do what I love doing daily.”

ACM has been building sustainable, long-lasting careers in the music industry for over 22 years. With campuses in Guildford, London and, new for September 2017, Birmingham, the Academy prides itself on delivering a unique approach to education which focuses on learning by doing. Looking for hard work and passion, ACM is proud to now offer more than £100,000 worth of Scholarships to ensure that their sought-after courses are more accessible than ever.

Limited spaces are still available at ACM’s Guildford, London and Birmingham campuses for study this September, to find out more or apply through Clearing please call the Admissions team on 01483 500 841

