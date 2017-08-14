Anti-Flag Release New Track In Wake of Charlottesville Violence

Anti-Flag have released the new song “Racists” in wake of the violence that occurred this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Listen to “Racists” via the lyric video HERE.







Below is the band’s statement.

“We stand in solidarity with those fighting racism and fascism in the streets of Charlottesville and beyond. We believe it is time for the removal of all monuments to the confederacy and the racism for which they stand. We must put these symbols of white supremacy into places where the proper context can be provided for what they actually are; outdated, backwards, and antithetical to what we believe the values of humanity should be. It is past time to have real conversations on systemic racism and America’s history of it. There are museums memorializing the Holocaust all across Europe, while America continues to try to hide from its racist and murderous past and present.” – Anti-Flag

“Pray for the dead, and fight like hell for the living.” – Mother Jones

