Lokerse Feesten 2017

by Elsie Roymans

– Sr. Photojournalist —

August 6, 2017 at Lokerse Feesten in Lokeren, East Flanders, Belgium —

The Lokerse Feesten is a city festival that takes place during the month of August over 10 days in Lokeren, East Flanders, Belgium.

Dates: Aug 4 – Aug 13, 2017

Day 3 Lineup:

Mainstage

16:00 – 16:30: Fleddy Melculy

16:55 – 17:30: The Amity Affliction

17:55 – 18:45: Apocalyptica

19:15 – 20:15: Max & Iggor Cavalera Return To Roots

20:45 – 21:45: Megadeth

22:20 – 23:25: Alice Cooper

00:00 – 01:15: Marilyn Manson

01:20 – 02:30: GOE VUR IN DEN OTTO

Red Bull Elektropedia Room

21:15 – 21:45: Chuki

22:00 – 22:30: Hakim

22:45 – 23:30: Safi

23:45 – 00:15: Boef

00:15 – 01:00: Hakim “kifesh” Chatar

01:00 – 02:30: Dysfunkshunal

Lokerse Feesten Photo Gallery

Lokerse Feesten Official Website: http://www.lokersefeesten.be/