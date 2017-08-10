Lokerse Feesten 2017
by Elsie Roymans
August 6, 2017 at Lokerse Feesten in Lokeren, East Flanders, Belgium —
The Lokerse Feesten is a city festival that takes place during the month of August over 10 days in Lokeren, East Flanders, Belgium.
Dates: Aug 4 – Aug 13, 2017
Day 3 Lineup:
Mainstage
16:00 – 16:30: Fleddy Melculy
16:55 – 17:30: The Amity Affliction
17:55 – 18:45: Apocalyptica
19:15 – 20:15: Max & Iggor Cavalera Return To Roots
20:45 – 21:45: Megadeth
22:20 – 23:25: Alice Cooper
00:00 – 01:15: Marilyn Manson
01:20 – 02:30: GOE VUR IN DEN OTTO
Red Bull Elektropedia Room
21:15 – 21:45: Chuki
22:00 – 22:30: Hakim
22:45 – 23:30: Safi
23:45 – 00:15: Boef
00:15 – 01:00: Hakim “kifesh” Chatar
01:00 – 02:30: Dysfunkshunal
Lokerse Feesten Photo Gallery
Lokerse Feesten Official Website: http://www.lokersefeesten.be/
