Pretty Little Enemy Announce More Details Of Second Load EP New EP Lands on September 15th

Following on from the announcement of their new EP, Second Load (release date 15th of September), a couple of weeks ago, Somerset alt-rockers Pretty Little Enemy have some more information ready to share about their brand new EP.

The full tracklist for Second Load can now be confirmed, along with the EP’s artwork which has a distinctive retro feel to it. You can find both below:

Pretty Little Enemy – Second Load

1) – Get A Grip

2) – Collide

3) – Play By The Rules

4) – It’s All Just A Show

The first single from the EP, Get A Grip, has been enjoying plenty of radio play on rock radio shows and on radio stations across the UK, and you can check out the video for the track below:

Pretty Little Enemy – Get A Grip [Official Music Video]









Check out Pretty Little Enemy’s video for their current single Get A Grip!

Get A Grip is out now on all good digital download and streaming services. If you like what you hear – buy it from Amazon right now!

After a busy summer of gigging including support slots with the likes of Trapt and some shows of their own, Pretty Little Enemy are spending the next few weeks preparing for the release of their EP. News of some new tour dates will be announced very soon, but there is one date currently in the diary, at Turbulence Festival on the 14th of October.

About Pretty Little Enemy:

Since their formation in early 2015, Pretty Little Enemy have built up a dedicated following in the South West which is quickly spreading across the rest of the UK and beyond.

The self-proclaimed “Metal ABBA” have earned a reputation for putting on a great show, and this has led to support slots with the likes of Crazy Town, Hed P.E, Dave McPherson, The Lounge Kittens, Courage My Love, Halflives, Empire and The Gospel Youth amongst others.

With the fierce determination to widen their musical reach and gain new fans, Pretty Little Enemy are coming for you, and trust us, you are not ready for them.

Visit Pretty Little Enemy online: https://www.facebook.com/prettylittleenemyuk/