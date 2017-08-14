The Darkness Returns with new album ‘Pinewood Smile’ Out October 6th

England’s most distinctive, multiple award-winning, platinum-selling, hugely entertaining rock gods and one-time saviors of rock n’ roll turned international pleasures The Darkness – Justin Hawkins (vocals/guitar), Dan Hawkins (guitar), Frankie Poullain (bass), Rufus Tiger Taylor (drums) – is back with their fifth album Pinewood Smile, due for release October 6th through Cooking Vinyl.

Fresh off shows with Guns N’ Roses and headlining European summer festivals, The Darkness will continue touring the UK extensively through early 2018 and unleash their power on U.S. stages in Spring 2018. Details coming soon.

Written in Putney and recorded in Cornwall, England, Pinewood Smile was produced by Grammy Award-winning Adrian Bushby (Foo Fighters, Muse). The compositions have all the crucial elements of classic Darkness fare, but with added layers for the ears to peel away at…like a sonic onion, but a lot tastier. The album also features the drumming and vocal talents of gorgeous new band member Rufus Tiger Taylor, son of Queen legend Roger Taylor.

Pinewood Smile finds The Darkness in electrifying form, delivering some of the most sharp-witted, infectious, humorous and downright brilliant songs of their career. In addition to the glorious, hard-rockin’, autobiographical album opener “All The Pretty Girls” that intellectually examines the fact that when you’re a rock star you get a lot of attention from ladies and discussing the ethical conundrums that come with that, the album boasts the swashbuckling “Buccaneers Of Hispaniola,” the expletive-strewn howl of frustration that is “Southern Trains,” the hugely emotional “Why Don’t The Beautiful Cry?,” the globally anthemic “Japanese Prisoner Of Love” and the ode to pumping out smash hit after smash hit “Solid Gold,” which finds The Darkness addressing the turbulent nature of the music industry and how they have enjoyed its flamboyant highs and spectacular lows.

“All The Pretty Girls” is available across all streaming platforms and via download with pre-orders of the album for the instant gratification of fans.







Visit The Darkness:

http://www.thedarknesslive.com/

https://www.facebook.com/thedarknessofficial/

https://twitter.com/thedarkness