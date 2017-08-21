by Steve Patrick

Somehow with only the 4 songs from their debut EP Black Smoke Rising available to the public, the four-piece known as Greta Van Fleet has become the talk of the rock community. Who would have thought that the next big thing would come from the quaint, unsuspecting town of Frankenmuth, MI? Thankfully someone took note and this young band is finally getting their well-deserved time to shine after 5 years of giving it a go. Their debut single “Highway Tune” has garnered over 1.5 million views on YouTube at this point, so it looks like their hard work is paying off.

Authenticity is at the core of Greta Van Fleet. You can hear it in their music and see it in their faces. The band is made up of a family: twins Josh (vocals) and Jake Kiska (guitar) along with younger brother Sam Kiska (bass). Rounding out the band is the Kiska’s longtime friend Danny Wagner. They are a true band of brothers, whether it be genetically or through the bond of friendship.

Greta Van Fleet is currently out on their first US headlining tour. Their first stop on that tour was Columbus, OH, home to record store gem Spoonful Records. Before their sold-out gig at The Basement that night, Hardrock Haven took Jake, Sam, and Danny to Spoonful to do a little record shopping. During the visit, we spent some time chatting with the guys about their new EP, the history of the band, and what the future holds for Greta Van Fleet. We even got a chance to talk about some records the guys picked out in the store:







For more information, please visit www.gretavanfleet.com