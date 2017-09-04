Wolf Hoffmann of Accept

by Anabel DFlux

–Sr. Columnist —

Senior journalist Anabel DFlux had the wonderful chance to chat with Wolf Hoffmann on the phone right before Accept’s tour kick-off in Beverly Hills, California! The two had a grand conversation on the band’s brand new album The Rise of Chaos (which released via Nuclear Blast on August 4th), the upcoming tour, and of course- the fans!

::: Listen to the Interview :::



