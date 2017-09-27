DOLL SKIN Hit The Road Supporting ONE-EYED DOLL on the SOMETHING WICKED Tour

Phoenix pop-punk favorites DOLL SKIN hit the road this week supporting ONE-EYED DOLL on the SOMETHING WICKED Tour, with special guests CO-OP (featuring Dash Cooper) on select dates, plus a select handful of headlining dates. The tour follows up several legs of headlining on the SHUT UP! Tour, and a Summer stint on the 2017 VANS WARPED TOUR.

DOLL SKIN is supporting MANIC PIXIE DREAM GIRL, the June 2017 follow up to their 2016 EMP Label Group debut, IN YOUR FACE (AGAIN), Produced by Grammy Award winning Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, which garnered massive Worldwide press, spawned multiple singles including, “Family of Strangers”, “Let’s Be Honest”, and “Furious Fixation”. 2016 saw the band tour much of the year with Otep, Lacey Sturm, Fire From The Gods, Hellyeah, Dead Kennedys, Escape The Fate, September Mourning, Through Fire, and more, capping off the year with a spot on Alternative Press’s list of “7 of the Best Rising Bands Under 21”, before settling in to record MANIC PIXIE DREAM GIRL.

The bands current single “Daughter” is impacting Rock radio, with a new video premiering 10/13 via ALTERNATIVE PRESS.

Tour Dates:

WITH ONE-EYED DOLL

DOLL SKIN HEADLINE

With CO-OP

SEPT 27 Las Vegas, NV

SEPT 29 Colorado Springs, CO

SEPT 30 Denver, CO

OCT 01 Greeley, CO

OCT 04 Kansas City, KS

OCT 05 Omaha, NE

OCT 06 Joliet, IL

OCT 07 Indianapolis, IN

OCT 11 Detroit, MI

OCT 12 Cleveland, OH

OCT 13 Pittsburgh, PA

OCT 14 Baltimore, MD

OCT 15 Clifton, NJ

OCT 17 Virginia Beach, VA

OCT 18 Richmond, VA

OCT 19 Spartanburg, SC

OCT 20 Jacksonville, FL

OCT 21 Tampa, FL

OCT 22 Tallahassee, FL

OCT 24 Mobile, AL

OCT 25 Lafayette, LA

OCT 26 San Antonio, TX

OCT 27 Austin, TX

OCT 28 Houston, TX

OCT 29 Dallas, TX

OCT 31 Phoenix, AZ

NOV 01 Hollywood, CA

