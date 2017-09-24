DRAGONHAMMER Reveal “Obscurity” Cover and Tracklist

Just 40 days and the new DRAGONHAMMER album “Obscurity” will be in your hands. October 27th will be the day and now we’ll reveal the cover artwork realised by Rob Marconi and the 10 tracks titles composing the album, without any doubt one of the most awaited Italian releases of this year!

Here is the tracklist of “Obscurity”:

1. Darkness Is Coming – 2. The Eye Of The Storm – 3. Brother vs Brother – 4. Under The Vatican’s Ground – 5. The Game Of Blood – 6. The Town Of Evil – 7. Children Of The Sun – 8. Fighting The Beast – 9. Remember My Name – 10. Obscurity

Within a few days we’ll present the first song with a lyric video realised by Goffredo Passi at EstremArte Videoproduzioni, while “Obscurity” will see the light as CD and digital format on October 27th on My Kingdom Music.

On the same day the band will present it in a release party supporting FIREWIND in Rome at Jailbreak Live Club…… and so you’ll ride the DRAGON flying on their music!

