HRH Sleaze Fest 2017 Edition

by Arta Gailuma

– Photojournalist —

September 2nd & 3rd, 2017 at O2 Academy Sheffield in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, U.K. —

HRH Sleaze is the latest addition to HRH festivals which offer their guests quality musical experience as well as accommodation for full comfort.

DAY 1 LINEUP:

Room 1

17:00-18:00 Gasoline Queen

18:20-19:30 Kaato

19:50-20:50 Wildside Riot

21:10-22:10 Tigertailz

22:30-00:00 Vain

Room 2

14:00-14:50 New Generation Superstars

15:10-16:00 Daxx and Roxanne

16:20-17:20 Bai Bang

17:40-18:40 Devilfire

19:00-20:00 Stop Stop

DAY 2 LINEUP:

Room 1

14:00-15:00 The Cruel Intentions

15:20-16:20 Bulletrain

16:40-17:40 Sister

18:00-18:50 Spread Eagle

19:30-20:30 Jizzy pearls Love/ Hate

20:50-22:10 Tyla’s Dogs D’Amour

22:30-00:00 Faster Pussycat

Room 2

14:00-14:50 Superhooch

15:10-16:00 Psychobabylon

16:20-17:20 New Device

17:40-18:40 Chasing Dragons

19:00-20:00 Saints of Sin

HRH Sleaze Photo Gallery

Official website: https://www.hrhsleaze.com/

