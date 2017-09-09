HRH Sleaze Fest 2017 Edition
by Arta Gailuma
– Photojournalist —
September 2nd & 3rd, 2017 at O2 Academy Sheffield in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, U.K. —
HRH Sleaze is the latest addition to HRH festivals which offer their guests quality musical experience as well as accommodation for full comfort.
DAY 1 LINEUP:
Room 1
17:00-18:00 Gasoline Queen
18:20-19:30 Kaato
19:50-20:50 Wildside Riot
21:10-22:10 Tigertailz
22:30-00:00 Vain
Room 2
14:00-14:50 New Generation Superstars
15:10-16:00 Daxx and Roxanne
16:20-17:20 Bai Bang
17:40-18:40 Devilfire
19:00-20:00 Stop Stop
DAY 2 LINEUP:
Room 1
14:00-15:00 The Cruel Intentions
15:20-16:20 Bulletrain
16:40-17:40 Sister
18:00-18:50 Spread Eagle
19:30-20:30 Jizzy pearls Love/ Hate
20:50-22:10 Tyla’s Dogs D’Amour
22:30-00:00 Faster Pussycat
Room 2
14:00-14:50 Superhooch
15:10-16:00 Psychobabylon
16:20-17:20 New Device
17:40-18:40 Chasing Dragons
19:00-20:00 Saints of Sin
HRH Sleaze Photo Gallery
Official website: https://www.hrhsleaze.com/
An overview on upcoming HRH events in UK:
HRH DOOM VS HEH STONER – 30TH SEPT – 1ST October 2017 / O2 ACADEMY SHEFFIELD
https://www.hrhdoom.com/
SFW IN THE CITY – 7TH & 8TH October 2017 / O2 ACADEMY SHEFFIELD
https://www.sfwinthecity.com/
HARD ROCK HELL – 9TH – 12TH November 2017/ CAMP HRH, NORTH WALES
https://www.hardrockhell.com/
HRH PROG – 16TH – 19TH November 2017 / CAMP HRH, NORTH WALES
https://www.hrhprog.com/
HRH NWOBHM – THE XMAS ROCKA 2ND & 3RD December 2017 / O2 ACADEMY SHEFFIELD
https://www.hrhnwobhm.com/
HRH METAL, 17TH & 18TH February 2018. O2 ACADEMY BIRMINGHAM
https://www.hrhmetal.com/
HRH AOR – 8TH – 11TH March 2018 / CAMP HRH, NORTH WALES
https://www.hrhaor.com/
HRH UNITED/ HAMMERFEST (10th ANNIVERSARY) – 15TH -18TH March 2018, CAMP HRH, NORTH WALES
https://www.hammerfest.co.uk/
SFW 9 (SCI-FI WEEKENDER) 22ND -25TH March 2018, CAMP HRH, NORTH WALES
https://www.scifiweekender.com/
HRH BLUES, 14TH & 15TH April 2018, O2 ACADEMY SHEFFIELD
https://www.hrhblues.com/
