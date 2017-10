by Kent McIntire

– Photojournalist —

Aaron Nordstrom of Gemini Syndrome talks with Hardrock Haven’s Kent McIntire while sitting together on the band’s tour bus outside Diesel Concert Lounge in Chesterfield, Michigan (9/24/17). Nordstrom talks about the band’s latest album and themes, influences, martial arts and a whole lot more…

::: Listen to the Interview :::



Your browser does not support this audio format.

LIVE! | Gemini Syndrome Photo Gallery

Visit Gemini Syndrome online: https://www.facebook.com/GeminiSyndrome/