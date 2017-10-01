Michael Larsson of ColdSpell

by Derric Miller

ColdSpell guitarist Michael Larsson checked in with Hardrock Haven to talk about their brand new album A New World Arise; the new video for the track “Forevermore,” how songs like “Call of the Wild” and “Love Me Like You Do” were written; the musicians who inspired Larsson to pick up the guitar; how he measures succcess; the state of the crazy world today; and so much more.

A New World Arise is one of 2017’s best releases and an album you’ll go back to again and again. Tune in now to hear the talented guitarist and songwriter talk about your new favorite album, and pick up A New World Arise if you haven’t yet.

