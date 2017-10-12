Euroblast Festival XIII
by Arta Gailuma
– Photojournalist —
September 29 – October 1, 2017 at Essigfabrik Cologne in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany —
Taking place since 2008 Euroblast Festival has become a showcase for the best of Progressive, Experimental, Djent and Tech Metal while also launching a platform for new aspiring artists. This year’s 13th edition was welcomed back some Euroblast veterans like Twelve Foot Ninja, The Algorithm, Uneven Structure and others alongside plenty of newcomers.
Unfortunately, it was the last for Textures which have announced a break up (http://texturesband.com/en/news). A similar announcement at the festival came from Exivous as they will continue to play with the same lineup but under a name, Our Oceans.
Euroblast Festival XIII Day 1 Photo Gallery
Day 1 Line-up
Mainstage
13:40-14:15 Andy James
15:00-15:35 Lo!
16:20-17:00 Voyager
17:50-18:30 Angel Vivaldi
19:20-20:00 Uneven Structure
21:00-22:00 The Algorithm
22:45-23:55 Textures
Sidestage
14:20-14:55 Hieroglyph
15:40-16:15 Controversial
17:05-17:45 Isaac Vacuum
18:35-19:15 Galaxy Spaceman
20:05-20:45 The Sleeper
22:00-22:40 Their Dogs Were Astronauts
00:00-00:30 Harbinger
01:00-01:30 Riviere
