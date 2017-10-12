by Arta Gailuma

– Photojournalist —

September 29 – October 1, 2017 at Essigfabrik Cologne in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany —

Taking place since 2008 Euroblast Festival has become a showcase for the best of Progressive, Experimental, Djent and Tech Metal while also launching a platform for new aspiring artists. This year’s 13th edition was welcomed back some Euroblast veterans like Twelve Foot Ninja, The Algorithm, Uneven Structure and others alongside plenty of newcomers.

Unfortunately, it was the last for Textures which have announced a break up (http://texturesband.com/en/news). A similar announcement at the festival came from Exivous as they will continue to play with the same lineup but under a name, Our Oceans.

Euroblast Festival XIII Day 1 Photo Gallery

Day 1 Line-up

Mainstage

13:40-14:15 Andy James

15:00-15:35 Lo!

16:20-17:00 Voyager

17:50-18:30 Angel Vivaldi

19:20-20:00 Uneven Structure

21:00-22:00 The Algorithm

22:45-23:55 Textures

Sidestage

14:20-14:55 Hieroglyph

15:40-16:15 Controversial

17:05-17:45 Isaac Vacuum

18:35-19:15 Galaxy Spaceman

20:05-20:45 The Sleeper

22:00-22:40 Their Dogs Were Astronauts

00:00-00:30 Harbinger

01:00-01:30 Riviere