by Anabel DFlux

– Sr. Photojournalist —

October 15, 2017 at Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. —

Possibly one of the best-known bands in this day and age, Evanescence brought its epic music to the Greek Theatre on October 15th. Situated in the middle of one of the largest parks in Los Angeles, The Greek Theatre set the mood for the evening perfect in its outdoor, woodsy ambiance. This was certainly unlike any Evanescence show before it, as this show featured a live orchestra. Playing re-imagined tracks from the band’s upcoming release, Synthesis, the stage came to life with beautiful melodies, incredible vocals from Amy Lee, and a full theatrical ensemble that made for a most memorable performance.

Set List:

Overture

Never Go Back

Lacrymosa

End Of The Dream

My Heart Is Broken

Lithium

Bring Me to Life

Unraveling (interlude)

Imaginary

Secret Door

Hi-Lo

Lost In Paradise

Your Star

My Immortal

The In-Between

Imperfection

Encore:

Speak To Me

Good Enough

Swimming Home

Evanescence Photo Gallery

