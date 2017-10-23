Evanescence
by Anabel DFlux
– Sr. Photojournalist —
October 15, 2017 at Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. —
Possibly one of the best-known bands in this day and age, Evanescence brought its epic music to the Greek Theatre on October 15th. Situated in the middle of one of the largest parks in Los Angeles, The Greek Theatre set the mood for the evening perfect in its outdoor, woodsy ambiance. This was certainly unlike any Evanescence show before it, as this show featured a live orchestra. Playing re-imagined tracks from the band’s upcoming release, Synthesis, the stage came to life with beautiful melodies, incredible vocals from Amy Lee, and a full theatrical ensemble that made for a most memorable performance.
Set List:
Overture
Never Go Back
Lacrymosa
End Of The Dream
My Heart Is Broken
Lithium
Bring Me to Life
Unraveling (interlude)
Imaginary
Secret Door
Hi-Lo
Lost In Paradise
Your Star
My Immortal
The In-Between
Imperfection
Encore:
Speak To Me
Good Enough
Swimming Home
