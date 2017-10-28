LIVE! | Dragonforce with Power Quest
by Arta Gailuma
– Photojournalist —
October 10, 2017 at O2 Academy Birmingham in West Midlands, England, UK —
Promoting its 7th studio album Reaching Into Infinity, DragonForce has been touring the world with lots of sold-out shows. For their UK leg, the support comes from Power Quest, a British Power Metal band, which after a 3-year hiatus and lineup change have released a new album Sixth Dimension.
Band:
Marc Hudson- lead vocals
Herman Li- guitar, backing vocals
Sam Totman- guitar, backing vocals
Frédéric Leclercq- bass, backing vocals
Vadim Pruzhanov- keyboard, backing vocals
Gee Anzalone- drums, backing vocals
Setlist:
Ashes Of The Dawn
Operation Ground& Pound
Judgement Day
Seasons
Curse Of The Darkness
Fury Of The Storm
Frédéric& Gee guitar& drum solos
Heart Of A Dragon
Edge Of The World
Cry Thunder
————————–
Valley Of The Damned
Ring Of Fire
Through The Fire& The Flames
LIVE! | Dragonforce with Power Quest Concert Photo Gallery
Official Websites:
http://www.dragonforce.com/
http://www.power-quest.co.uk/
Leave a comment