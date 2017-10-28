Hot off the Press

LIVE! | Dragonforce with Power Quest

by Arta Gailuma
October 10, 2017 at O2 Academy Birmingham in West Midlands, England, UK —

Promoting its 7th studio album Reaching Into Infinity, DragonForce has been touring the world with lots of sold-out shows. For their UK leg, the support comes from Power Quest, a British Power Metal band, which after a 3-year hiatus and lineup change have released a new album Sixth Dimension.

Band:
Marc Hudson- lead vocals
Herman Li- guitar, backing vocals
Sam Totman- guitar, backing vocals
Frédéric Leclercq- bass, backing vocals
Vadim Pruzhanov- keyboard, backing vocals
Gee Anzalone- drums, backing vocals

Setlist:
Ashes Of The Dawn
Operation Ground& Pound
Judgement Day
Seasons
Curse Of The Darkness
Fury Of The Storm
Frédéric& Gee guitar& drum solos
Heart Of A Dragon
Edge Of The World
Cry Thunder
————————–
Valley Of The Damned
Ring Of Fire
Through The Fire& The Flames

LIVE! | Dragonforce with Power Quest Concert Photo Gallery

Official Websites:
http://www.dragonforce.com/
http://www.power-quest.co.uk/

