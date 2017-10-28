by Arta Gailuma

– Photojournalist —

October 10, 2017 at O2 Academy Birmingham in West Midlands, England, UK —

Promoting its 7th studio album Reaching Into Infinity, DragonForce has been touring the world with lots of sold-out shows. For their UK leg, the support comes from Power Quest, a British Power Metal band, which after a 3-year hiatus and lineup change have released a new album Sixth Dimension.

Band:

Marc Hudson- lead vocals

Herman Li- guitar, backing vocals

Sam Totman- guitar, backing vocals

Frédéric Leclercq- bass, backing vocals

Vadim Pruzhanov- keyboard, backing vocals

Gee Anzalone- drums, backing vocals

Setlist:

Ashes Of The Dawn

Operation Ground& Pound

Judgement Day

Seasons

Curse Of The Darkness

Fury Of The Storm

Frédéric& Gee guitar& drum solos

Heart Of A Dragon

Edge Of The World

Cry Thunder

————————–

Valley Of The Damned

Ring Of Fire

Through The Fire& The Flames

LIVE! | Dragonforce with Power Quest Concert Photo Gallery

Official Websites:

http://www.dragonforce.com/

http://www.power-quest.co.uk/