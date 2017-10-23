LIVE! | Epica, MaYan & Off The Cross
by Elsie Roymans
– Sr. Photojournalist —
October 18, 2017 at Trix in Antwerp, Belgium —
Dutch Symphonic Metal giants Epica are currently on its European leg of The Ultimate Principle Tour.
Simone Simons commented prior to the tour: “Europe! After our successful tour with Powerwolf we couldn’t wait to tour through Europe again! We are coming back for you full force this autumn. A full production and an awesome line up awaits you. Get your tickets fast and come hang out with us!”
Bands: Epica, MaYan, Off The Cross
Epica Concert Photo Gallery
Leave a comment