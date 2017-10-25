Ron Keel Band Signs with David Ellefson’s EMP Label Group

Ron Keel Band has signed a worldwide recording agreement with David Ellefson’s EMP Label Group.

The new album project will feature new original music, killer covers of southern rock classics, a brand new medley of the Keel hits “The Right To Rock,” “Tears Of Fire,” “Somebody’s Waiting,” and “Because The Night,” and the recent singles “Dead Man Rockin'” and “Homesick.”

“This project is a dream come true for me,” confesses Ron Keel. “The fans and I are in total agreement – we treasure the Keel classics from the 80’s, and I’ve always wanted another shot at those vocals. I was young and green then, and the singer that cut those tracks had a lot of growing to do as a vocalist. Now after three decades of practice, I am delivering those songs with new strength and authority that was missing on the original recordings.”

Keel has indeed been getting a lot of practice as the Ron Keel Band pursued a relentless touring schedule this summer – headline shows in front of tens of thousands include the Sturgis Rally, Hot Harley Nights, fairs, festivals, and arenas plus tour dates supporting Tesla.

RKB has a tradition of tackling iconic southern rock anthems like “Ghost Riders In The Sky” and “Homesick,” and plans to expand on that formula with this release. “I considered at one point creating an entire album to pay tribute to the giants of that genre,” Keel explains. “One song each from the legends like Outlaws, Blackfoot, Hatchet, Skynyrd, Allman Brothers…we’re going to record a bunch of those and see what we have room for this time, but we have to also include our new originals and the Keel songs to really define our identity as a band.”

2018 promises to escalate the mayhem to a fever pitch, as RKB prepares to tour in support of the new album. Ron is also confirmed to appear at the Atlanta KISS Expo January 20th and will reunite with the original Keel band again for their fifth voyage on The 2018 Monsters Of Rock Cruise in February.

“My philosophy has always been to live each day, each show, each song as if it were my last, says Ron. “Tomorrow is not guaranteed for any of us…and this new album stands as a monument to our fans, the tough guys in this band, and my legacy as a small thread in the epic tapestry of rock & roll.”

