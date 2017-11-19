Helldorado, The Incredible Rock & Roll Freakshow

by Elsie Roymans

Novemeber 18, 2017 at Klokgebouw in Eindhoven, Netherlands —

Helldorado is a brand new heavy Rock event combined with an awesome sideshow and packed with crazy, sexy, strange and bizarre entertainment, offering fans a very hospitable and amazing event!

The atmosphere was great, nice food area, 3 stages (Tarantula, Cobra & Lion) filled with good music and even a comedy chapel.

Looking forward to next year’s second edition! Everything was well organized nice job!

Helldorado Fest 2017 Photo Gallery

Line-up:

Triggerfinger • The Darkness • Red Fang • Nashville Pussy • Orange Goblin • The Death Do Us Part Dangershow • Imperial State Electric • The Lords of Altamont • Big Business • La Muerte • Kid Congo and The Pink Monkey Birds • Fifty Foot Combo • The Urban Voodoo Machine • The Rock ‘n Roll Wrestling Bash • Birth of Joy • Dead Elvis & His One Man Grave • Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown • Tigre Blanco • Monomyth • Mambo Kurt • Dead Lord • Cunning Stunts Cabaret • DUEL • Komatsu • Captain Catastrophy • Bob Slayer • Brandy • Dennis & Denvis • Jeroen Leenders • Lucy Hopkins

Official Website: https://www.helldorado.nl/