Italian band BELLADONNA new single in NETFLIX series trailer ‘Godless’
Italian band BELLADONNA has just released a new single titled “Spiders of Gomorrah”, and the song is featured in the trailer of the new Netflix series Godless.
“Godless is a noir western, full of mystery, dust, black-hearted outcasts and ruthless women – totally our kind of imagery! So it was a true thrill for us to have our new song licensed in its trailer” says BELLADONNA’s singer Luana Caraffa.
The cinematic, drama-filled quality of BELLADONNA’s songs has made the still-unsigned band very popular in the Hollywood movie and games industry: their music has recently been licensed in the marketing campaigns of several major blockbusters, including Fantastic 4, Minions, Split, My Cousin Rachel, The Dark Tower, Shadow of War, DeadRising 4 and Black Panther.
“Spiders of Gomorrah” is available for download on Gumroad at this link: https://gum.co/spidersofgomorrah and it can also be streamed for free on Spotify at this link: https://goo.gl/t2rVZJ
You can hear “Spiders of Gomorrah” from 0’00” till 0’30” in the Godless trailer:
Band Members
Luana Caraffa – vox
Dani Macchi – gtr
Martina Petrucci – piano
Taya Angelini – bass
Mattia Mari – drums
BELLADONNA Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/belladonnaband
BELLADONNA SoundCloud: http://www.soundcloud.com/belladonnaband
BELLADONNA on Wikipedia: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Belladonna_(band)
Leave a comment