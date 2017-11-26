Italian band BELLADONNA new single in NETFLIX series trailer ‘Godless’

Italian band BELLADONNA has just released a new single titled “Spiders of Gomorrah”, and the song is featured in the trailer of the new Netflix series Godless.

“Godless is a noir western, full of mystery, dust, black-hearted outcasts and ruthless women – totally our kind of imagery! So it was a true thrill for us to have our new song licensed in its trailer” says BELLADONNA’s singer Luana Caraffa.

The cinematic, drama-filled quality of BELLADONNA’s songs has made the still-unsigned band very popular in the Hollywood movie and games industry: their music has recently been licensed in the marketing campaigns of several major blockbusters, including Fantastic 4, Minions, Split, My Cousin Rachel, The Dark Tower, Shadow of War, DeadRising 4 and Black Panther.

“Spiders of Gomorrah” is available for download on Gumroad at this link: https://gum.co/spidersofgomorrah and it can also be streamed for free on Spotify at this link: https://goo.gl/t2rVZJ

You can hear “Spiders of Gomorrah” from 0’00” till 0’30” in the Godless trailer:

Band Members

Luana Caraffa – vox

Dani Macchi – gtr

Martina Petrucci – piano

Taya Angelini – bass

Mattia Mari – drums

BELLADONNA Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/belladonnaband

BELLADONNA SoundCloud: http://www.soundcloud.com/belladonnaband

BELLADONNA on Wikipedia: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Belladonna_(band)