HARDROCK HAVEN WRITERS’ TOP 10 FEMALE-FRONTED METAL ALBUMS FOR 2017!

Every year, Hardrock Haven staffers compile their Top 10 best releases. Our writers and photojournalists have diverse interests, allowing Hardrock Haven the ability to cover a broad spectrum of music. This is quite evident when you read through the varied selections for the year. Here are the writers’ favorite Female-fronted Hard Rock and Metal music releases from 2017:

Cynthia’s Top Ten for 2017

01. Arch Enemy – Will to Power

02. Dead Sara – The Covers

03. Pvris – All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell

04. Chelsea Wolfe – Hiss Spun

05. Wolf Alice – Visions of a Life

06. Halestorm – Reanimate 3.0: The Covers

07. Evanescence – Synthesis

08. In This Moment – Ritual

09. Epica – The Solace System

10. Crystal Viper – Queen of the Witches







ARCH ENEMY – The World Is Yours | Trooper Entertainment







Franco’s Top Ten for 2017

01. Epica – The Solace System

02. Xandria – Theater of Dimensions

03. The Dark Element – The Dark Element

04. Secret Rule – The Key To The World

05. Edenbridge – The Great Momentum

06. Metalite – Heroes In Time

07. Sleeping Romance – Alba

08. Amberian Dawn – Darkness of Eternity

09. Bare Infinity – The Butterfly Raiser

10. Beneath My Sins – Valkyries Of Modern Times







Epica – The Solace System | Nuclear Blast Records







Joe’s Top Ten for 2017

01. Letters from the Fire – Worth The Pain

02. Mindmaze – Resolve

03. Unleash The Archers – Apex

04. Psycho Kiss – Grit

05. The Murder Of My Sweet – Echoes of the Aftermath

06. Seven Spires – Solveig

07. Kobra and the Lotus – Prevail I

08. Edge of Paradise – Alive

09. Metalite – Heroes in Time

10. Amberian Dawn – Darkness of Eternity







Letters From The Fire – Worth The Pain | Sand Hill Records







John’s Top Ten for 2017

01. Kobra and the Lotus – Prevail I

02. Psycho Kiss – Grit

03. Unleash the Archers – Apex

04. Jenner – To Live Is To Suffer

05. Crystal Viper – Queen Of The Witches

06. Burning Witches – Burning Witches

07. Mindmaze – Resolve

08. The Dark Element – The Dark Element

09. Seven Spires – Solveig

10. Liv Sin – Follow Me







Kobra and the Lotus – You Don’t Know | Napalm Records





