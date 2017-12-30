HARDROCK HAVEN WRITERS’ TOP 10 FEMALE-FRONTED METAL ALBUMS FOR 2017!
Every year, Hardrock Haven staffers compile their Top 10 best releases. Our writers and photojournalists have diverse interests, allowing Hardrock Haven the ability to cover a broad spectrum of music. This is quite evident when you read through the varied selections for the year. Here are the writers’ favorite Female-fronted Hard Rock and Metal music releases from 2017:
Cynthia’s Top Ten for 2017
01. Arch Enemy – Will to Power
02. Dead Sara – The Covers
03. Pvris – All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell
04. Chelsea Wolfe – Hiss Spun
05. Wolf Alice – Visions of a Life
06. Halestorm – Reanimate 3.0: The Covers
07. Evanescence – Synthesis
08. In This Moment – Ritual
09. Epica – The Solace System
10. Crystal Viper – Queen of the Witches
ARCH ENEMY – The World Is Yours | Trooper Entertainment
Franco’s Top Ten for 2017
01. Epica – The Solace System
02. Xandria – Theater of Dimensions
03. The Dark Element – The Dark Element
04. Secret Rule – The Key To The World
05. Edenbridge – The Great Momentum
06. Metalite – Heroes In Time
07. Sleeping Romance – Alba
08. Amberian Dawn – Darkness of Eternity
09. Bare Infinity – The Butterfly Raiser
10. Beneath My Sins – Valkyries Of Modern Times
Epica – The Solace System | Nuclear Blast Records
Joe’s Top Ten for 2017
01. Letters from the Fire – Worth The Pain
02. Mindmaze – Resolve
03. Unleash The Archers – Apex
04. Psycho Kiss – Grit
05. The Murder Of My Sweet – Echoes of the Aftermath
06. Seven Spires – Solveig
07. Kobra and the Lotus – Prevail I
08. Edge of Paradise – Alive
09. Metalite – Heroes in Time
10. Amberian Dawn – Darkness of Eternity
Letters From The Fire – Worth The Pain | Sand Hill Records
John’s Top Ten for 2017
01. Kobra and the Lotus – Prevail I
02. Psycho Kiss – Grit
03. Unleash the Archers – Apex
04. Jenner – To Live Is To Suffer
05. Crystal Viper – Queen Of The Witches
06. Burning Witches – Burning Witches
07. Mindmaze – Resolve
08. The Dark Element – The Dark Element
09. Seven Spires – Solveig
10. Liv Sin – Follow Me
Kobra and the Lotus – You Don’t Know | Napalm Records
Leave a comment