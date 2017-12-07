HELL ON EARTH: KOBRA AND THE LOTUS PREMIERE BRAND NEW VIDEO!

Now On Tour With Beyond The Black!

Prevail I, the latest offering by Canada’s finest metal export KOBRA AND THE LOTUS, has been successfully released in May 2017 on Napalm Records. This is a true rock juggernaut full of blistering guitars, pounding rhythms and haunting vocal melodies taking the listener on a sonic journey. Produced by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Epica etc) and mastered by Grammy award winning Ted Jensen, Prevail I has undoubtedly ushered the band to a much-deserved elevated hard rock status. Evolution is inevitable and with ‘Prevail I’ KOBRA AND THE LOTUS have delivered their most powerful album to date, followed by numerous shows all over the world. Today KOBRA AND THE LOTUS are kicking off their tour with BEYOND THE BLACK and to celebrate their tour start, the band has just unleashed a brand new lyric video for the track ‘Hell On Earth’! Taken from their new album ‘Prevail I’, check out the ‘Hell On Earth’ …







Says vocalist Kobra Paige:

“More than often the level of misery or bliss we experience can be altered or exchanged by the state of our mental thoughts. Our own hell on earth is right in front of us if we want it to be. What will you choose to be today, the problem or the solution?”

‘Prevail I’ is available to purchase HERE!

In support of their brand new album, KOBRA AND THE LOTUS will appear as special guests on tour in Germany with BEYOND THE BLACK, kicking off today in Cologne! Make sure to catch this killer live package on the following dates:

07.12.17 DE – Cologne / Essigfabrik

08.12.17 DE – Aschaffenburg / Colos Saal

09.12.17 DE – Karlsruhe / Substage

11.12.17 DE – Munich / Backstage

12.12.17 DE – Leipzig / Hellraiser

14.12.17 DE – Hamburg / Markthalle

15.12.17 DE – Berlin / SO36

16.12.17 DE – Bochum / Matrix

17.12.17 DE – Saarbrücken / Garage

For More Info On KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Visit:

www.facebook.com/KobraAndTheLotus

www.kobraandthelotus.com

www.napalmrecords.com