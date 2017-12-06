In Concert: Every Time I Die

by Arta Gailuma

– Photojournalist —

November 27, 2017 at O2 Institute in Birmingham, United Kingdom —

Every Time I Die, the American Metalcore band from Buffalo, New York, are known for their very energetic live shows, and the one in Birmingham, before last stop in bands U.K. leg, was no different. With their ferocious sound, interaction with the crowd, gravity-defying jumps it is a band that’s simply made for the stage. Nearly 20 years down the career line ETID are more passionate than ever and pulling the crowds in like a magnet. Proof of that is there sold out European tour on which ETID were sharing headlining duties with Comeback Kid.

Band:

Keith Buckley – Vocals

Andrew Williams – Guitar

Jordan Buckley – Guitar

Steve Micciche – Bass Guitar

Clayton Holyoak – Drums

Every Time I Die Concert Photo Gallery

Setlist:

No Son Of Mine

Floater

I Didn’t Want To Join Your Stupid Cult Anyway

The Coin Has A Say

It Remembers

Petal

Bored Stiff

Werewolf

Thirst

The New Black

In Rehab

Romeo A Go-Go

Glitches

Apocalypse Now And Then

Revival Mode

Decayin’ With The Boys

Underwater Bimbos From Outer Space

Ebolarama

Map Change

Fear And Trembling

Support Acts:

Higher Power- hardcore five-piece from Leeds, UK. www.facebook.com/higherpowerleeds/

Knocked Loose- hardcore punk band from Kentucky. www.facebook.com/KnockedLoose/

Comeback Kid- Canadian punk rockers. This lot were smashing the venue with tracks from their latest album Outsider. www.comeback-kid.com

Every Time I Die Official Website: http://everytimeidie.net/