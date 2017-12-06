In Concert: Every Time I Die
by Arta Gailuma
November 27, 2017 at O2 Institute in Birmingham, United Kingdom —
Every Time I Die, the American Metalcore band from Buffalo, New York, are known for their very energetic live shows, and the one in Birmingham, before last stop in bands U.K. leg, was no different. With their ferocious sound, interaction with the crowd, gravity-defying jumps it is a band that’s simply made for the stage. Nearly 20 years down the career line ETID are more passionate than ever and pulling the crowds in like a magnet. Proof of that is there sold out European tour on which ETID were sharing headlining duties with Comeback Kid.
Band:
Keith Buckley – Vocals
Andrew Williams – Guitar
Jordan Buckley – Guitar
Steve Micciche – Bass Guitar
Clayton Holyoak – Drums
Every Time I Die Concert Photo Gallery
Setlist:
No Son Of Mine
Floater
I Didn’t Want To Join Your Stupid Cult Anyway
The Coin Has A Say
It Remembers
Petal
Bored Stiff
Werewolf
Thirst
The New Black
In Rehab
Romeo A Go-Go
Glitches
Apocalypse Now And Then
Revival Mode
Decayin’ With The Boys
Underwater Bimbos From Outer Space
Ebolarama
Map Change
Fear And Trembling
Support Acts:
Higher Power- hardcore five-piece from Leeds, UK. www.facebook.com/higherpowerleeds/
Knocked Loose- hardcore punk band from Kentucky. www.facebook.com/KnockedLoose/
Comeback Kid- Canadian punk rockers. This lot were smashing the venue with tracks from their latest album Outsider. www.comeback-kid.com
Every Time I Die Official Website: http://everytimeidie.net/
