In Concert: Kobra And The Lotus

by Arta Gailuma

– Photojournalist —

November 30, 2017 at Slade Rooms in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom —

Even though it wasn’t a good start to their tour (weather damaged kit, illnesses, and the disrespectful fan at the Newcastle concert), Kobra And The Lotus are only growing stronger. On tour, celebrating this year’s release of the album Prevail I, with the second part, planned to come out on May 11th, 2018, Kobra And The Lotus is on the right road to hit the bigger venues sooner than later. From Kobra Paige’s undeniably powerful vocals, the band’s interaction with the crowd or the chemistry between band members, the fans are totally loving it.

Band:

Kobra Paige – vocals

Jasio Kulakowski – guitars

Brad Kennedy – bass

Marcus Lee – drums

Kobra And The Lotus Concert Photo Gallery

Support Acts:

Sister Shotgun – female fronted 5 piece Rock band from West Midlands, U.K.: www.facebook.com/SisterShotgunOfficial

The Loved And Lost – female fronted Hard Rock/Metal band, from Worcestershire, U.K.: www.thelovedandlost.com

Brutai – this London Based four-piece, incorporate several Metal sub-genres is starting to get some serious attention as being different and not afraid to mix things up. Check them out on www.facebook.com/brutai

