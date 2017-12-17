LIVE! | In Flames with Of Mice & Men

by Elsie Roymans

– Sr. Photojournalist —

December 14, 2017 at Lotto Arena in Antwerp, Belgium —

The American Metallers Five Finger Death Punch and the Swedish Metallers In Flames have joined forces this winter on a co-headline tour, with Of Mice & Men as a very special guest.

In Flames, the Melodic Death Metal pioneers from Gothenburg (Sweden), co-headline the evening in the Lotto Arena. The Swedes can look back on an impressive career, with 12 studio albums released to date the most recent 2016s Battles.

The American Metalcore Of Mice & Men opened the evening as a very special guest in the Lotto Arena.

In Flames with Of Mice & Men Concert Photo Gallery