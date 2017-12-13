Rocklahoma 2018: A Perfect Circle, Godsmack, Poison, Cheap Trick, Ghost, The Cult, Halestorm & Many More

Rocklahoma 2018 —

A Perfect Circle, Godsmack, Poison,

Cheap Trick, Ghost, The Cult, Halestorm,

Vince Neil, Stone Temple Pilots & Many More

America’s Biggest Memorial Day Weekend Party

Friday, May 25, Saturday, May 26 & Sunday, May 27, 2018

At “Catch The Fever” Festival Grounds In Pryor, Oklahoma

Rocklahoma, presented by Bud Light, is set for Friday, May 25, Saturday, May 26 and Sunday, May 27, 2018, at “Catch the Fever” Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside of Tulsa. The 12th year of America’s Biggest Memorial Day Weekend Party will feature performances from a slew of top rock artists, including: A Perfect Circle, Godsmack, Poison, Cheap Trick, Ghost, The Cult, Halestorm, Vince Neil, Stone Temple Pilots, I Prevail, Clutch, The Used, Underoath, Machine Gun Kelly, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer and many more.

The three-day camping festival features the best new rock artists and classic bands performing on four stages, to keep the music going all night long. With onsite camping amenities and unparalleled VIP packages, Rocklahoma lives up to its motto of “Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock.” In 2017, Rocklahoma had its biggest year ever, with over 75,000 in attendance.

The Rocklahoma 2018 band lineup is as follows (subject to change): A Perfect Circle, Godsmack, Poison, Cheap Trick, Ghost, The Cult, Vince Neil, Halestorm, Stone Temple Pilots, Clutch, The Used, I Prevail, Underoath, Machine Gun Kelly, Tom Keifer, Sevendust, Pop Evil, Trivium, Yelawolf, Candlebox, Diamond Head, Andrew W.K., Red Sun Rising, Lynch Mob, Shaman’s Harvest, 10 Years, Adelitas Way, Butcher Babies, Powerman 5000, Soil, New Years Day, Like A Storm, Wayland, Well Hung Heart, Aska, Dead Girls Academy, War of Thrones, Black Tora, Big Story, Davey Suicide, Firstryke, Maxx Explosion, Chaotic Resemblance, Love N Revenge, Dead Metal Society, Legs Electric, T.R.O.Y., Wild Planes, LA Velvet feat. LVictoria, Heaven Sent, The Midnight Devils, Coda Cutlass, Cimino, Mind of Fury, Agnozia, Down For Five, White Noise Owl, Silent Theory, Maplerun, Ryder, Kevlar, Dark Avenue, The Maension, Dead Horse Trauma, Renegades, OddFellas, Bringer, and Stanley’s Revenge. Rocklahoma will be hosted by Eddie Trunk.

“Hey, Rocklahoma! It’s Sully from Godsmack! We’re stoked to announce the band’s return to Rocklahoma this May! This will be our first time back since 2015 and we can’t wait to rock your faces off! See ya there, Okies!” – Sully Erna

“I am beyond excited to return to Rocklahoma on Memorial Day Weekend. It is one of my favorite music festivals that I have headlined both as a solo artist with the Bret Michaels Band and with Poison. It is going to be a party sharing the stage with such great bands and it is an honor to have three generations of fans rocking along with us; That is a great night of music.” – Bret Michaels

“Every year we try to raise the bar on the Rocklahoma experience for the fans,” commented Executive Producer, Joe Litvag. “Our 2018 lineup does just that, as we welcome back Bret Michaels with the original lineup of the legendary rock band Poison, making their first appearance here since 2011, along with heavyweights Godsmack, Cheap Trick and The Cult. We’re also thrilled to welcome several Rocklahoma first-timers like A Perfect Circle, Ghost, I Prevail, Yelawolf and The Used to round out an incredibly diverse weekend of rock. There’s literally something for every type of rock fan at this festival.”

Rocklahoma General Admission and VIP tickets (including layaway options), as well as Premier Packages, Hotel Packages, and Camping options, are on sale now at http://rocklahoma.com/tickets.html. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save.

New for Rocklahoma 2018: Each ticket price level has a limited number of tickets available, so attendees can save more by buying earlier. Ticket prices will automatically move to the next price level once a price allotment sells out. The layaway purchase option also allows fans to split the ticket cost into four monthly payments. Limited quantities of Groupie and Roadie VIP Packages and the Rockstar Hotel Package are also still available. Please visit http://rocklahoma.com/tickets.html for details. General Admission and VIP camping are also available at checkout, by calling (866) 310-2288, or emailing info@rocklahoma.com.

Current ticket pricing levels are as follows while supplies last:

Weekend General Admission: $129.00 plus fees

Monster Energy Weekend General Admission 4-Pack: $436.00 plus fees

Weekend VIP Reserved Tickets (comes with food & drink): $429.00 plus fees

Premier Packages start at $695 plus fees

Note: All Weekend tickets are for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Specially priced tickets for Rocklahoma are available for active military through partner GovX (www.govx.com) while supplies last.

For fans who attended the festival in 2017, those Rocklahoma purchasers may continue to use their credit redemption link until it expires. Weekend Reserved VIP purchasers will have until 5:00 PM CST on Thursday, December 14 to use their credit and Weekend GA purchasers will have until Friday, December 22 at 11:59 PM CST to use their credit. For more info, please email info@rocklahoma.com.

The campgrounds are a unique part of the Rocklahoma experience, with an endless party running around the clock. The Rocklahoma campgrounds will be open from Sunday, May 20 at Noon CDT through Tuesday, May 29 at Noon CDT. Festival doors open at 2:00 PM daily on May 25, 26 and 27. Note: Camping is only available with weekend ticket purchases.

Rocklahoma is produced by AEG Presents and is part of the World’s Loudest Month concert series, which features the biggest names in rock music performing in six U.S. events in distinct atmospheres during five consecutive weekends in April and May of 2018.

Rocklahoma is located just 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa, in Pryor, OK. The “Catch the Fever” Festival Grounds is a premier destination for a multi-day festival and includes onsite camping with access to restrooms and shower house, a general store for campers, VIP reserved seating, hospitality areas and much more.

