by Arta Gailuma

– Photojournalist —

December 9, 2017 at Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen, Germany —

The main stage of Ruhrpott on Saturday was hosting artists who do not need any introduction, whether it’s Gloryhammer and Orden Organ with their epic melodies or Thrash metallers Death Angel.

The soundchecks for Doro took a while and her arrival on stage was slightly delayed. Her performance was a proof she carries the name Queen of Rock for a reason, screaming, jumping and singing along, Doro had the crowd eating out of the palm of from her hand.

By the time Testament took the stage the crowd was roaring at full power. Have overcome, in their existence, some obstacles like numerous lineup changes and serious illnesses they have gained full admiration from their fans and are a proper Metal powerhouse and simply amazing to see live.

The second stage (Flöz Stage) was there for local German bands including resurrected Technical Thrash band Despair which their start on a new path has been marked with a remastered version of the band’s very first album released in 1988, History Of Hate.

Ruhrpott Metal Meeting: Day 2 Concert Photo Gallery

Ruhrpott Stage

23:00-00:30 Testament

21:15-22:30 Doro

19:50-20:50 Annihilator

18:35-19:25 Orden Organ

17:25-18:10 Gloryhammer

16:20-17:05 Death Angel Flöz Stage

20:30-21:30 Onkel Tom Angelripper

19:15-20:05 Despair

18:05-18:50 Phantom Corporation

17:00-17:45 Erazor

15:55-16:40 Universe

14:50-15:35 Wizard

