SHADOWKEEP Sign Worldwide Deal With Pure Steel Records

PURE STEEL RECORDS are proud to announce the signing of none other than SHADOWKEEP, from Guildford Surrey UK.

Early in 2017, the bands founding members, Chris Allen and Nikki Robson, have welcomed James Rivera (Helstar, Seven Witches, and Vicious Rumors) into the current line-up as their new vocalist. Rivera will be prominently featured on their forthcoming album which will simply be titled “SHADOWKEEP” as it marks a new beginning for the band.

Details on artwork, track listing, and release date will be announced in future updates. The new album is co-produced by Larry Barragan (HELSTAR Guitarist) in Houston TX and Karl Groom (TRESHOLD) in the UK.

The new album is expected to break new grounds for the longstanding British band as it will expand their already large following with the addition of the Legendary American vocalist. This release will be the fourth full-length album in the celebrated history of the band.

In the wake of “SHADOWKEEP” being released, Pure Steel Records will re-release the band’s previous albums which are “Corruption Within”, “A Chaos Theory” and “The Hourglass Effect” and their self-titled EP from 1999. All will be on Vinyl format with Bonus exclusive tracks. More details to follow.

Along with the label signing, SHADOWKEEP is pleased to announce that the band has been confirmed to Headline The Full Metal Osthessen Festival taking place in Niederaula-Hessen, Germany on March 2nd through March 4th. SHADOWKEEP will announce its day and time as the event gets closer. This will be the bands first appearance in Germany with James Rivera!!

ShadowKeep Statement:

The new album is a kind of new beginning with James Rivera for all intents and purposes slated for a likely 3 new releases, and a new deal with PURE STEEL, so the tentative title of the new album is SHADOWKEEP.

Formed in 1999 by Chris Allen (guitars) and Nikky Robson (guitars) based in Surrey, UK…

Stony Grantham (bass) from Austin, Tx joined ShadowKeep in 2004, and appear on previous LP “The Hourglass Effect” (2011).

Omar Hayes (drums) since 2011/2012 respectively.

And Texas legend James Rivera became involved in early 2017! We are really psyched & thrilled to become part of the PURE STEEL Family and Team, and bring glistening power metal and Pure Steel to the Metal Masses!!

Here is a statement from Bassist Stony Grantham:

“We are really psyched and thrilled to become part of the PURE STEEL Family and bring glistening power metal to the Metal Masses!! To Andreas Lorenz and Bob Mitchell, thanks for everything”!!!

LINE-UP:

James Rivera (Helstar, Killing Machine, Malice, Distant Thunder, ex-Destiny’s End, ex-Thrasher, ex-Vigilante, Children of the Grave, ex-New Eden, ex-Seven Witches, ex-Vicious Rumors, ex-Flotsam and Jetsam (live), ex-Masters of Metal (live), ex-Agent Steel (live), ex-Bad Heaven, ex-Chaotic Order, ex-Daggers Edge, ex-Malakis Reign, ex-Denim and Leather) – vocals

Chris Allen (ex-Intense) – guitars

Nikki Robson – guitars

Stony Grantham (Byfist, Jason McMasters, Sadwings, Drifter, Stargazer, Terra Vast, Rick Plester) – bass

Omar Hayes – drums

Official Links:

www.facebook.com/Shadowkeepmetal

www.shadowkeepmetal.co.uk

www.purevolume.com/Shadowkeep