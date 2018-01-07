CETI Debuts ‘Edge Of Madness’ Video, Announces U.K. Tour

Polish Hard Rock/Heavy veterans CETI have released a brand new video for the opening track of their 2016 album ‘Snakes Of Eden’. The video, which features footage of the band in a live setting, was directed by Piotr Ciesielski and produced by Anna Parysek in co-operation with Jacek Nowaczyk.

You can view the video here:







Additionally, CETI has announced a short UK tour for February 2018 to promote their most recent album ‘Snakes Of Eden’. The shows will take place as follows:

22.02.2018 – ROUTE 44, BIRMINGHAM

24.02.2018 – THE PIONEER CLUB, ST. ALBANS

25.02.2018 – REBELLION, MANCHESTER

CETI’s singer Grzegorz Kupczyk commented on the UK tour: “It’s not the first time we’ve been to the UK and we’re really glad to be back. In 2013, we had a wonderful time in Scotland but we didn’t reach London due to my unexpected health issues. Now we’re finally going to make up for lost time”.

CETI will be joined by the Coventry-based band consisting of Polish musicians – Soulride, with groups Whisky, Black Birds Theatre and Terralith performing on the scheduled dates.

CETI is the Polish Hard Rock/Heavy Metal band founded in 1989 by one of the key figures in the Polish Heavy Metal scene, a singer Grzegorz Kupczyk (ex-Turbo, Non Iron) alongside a keyboard player and background singer Maria ‘Marihuana’ Wietrzykowska. They have released ten studio albums so far, their most recent offering being ‘Snakes Of Eden’ (2016, Metal Mind Productions). Through the years, CETI shared the stage with the likes of Therion, Deep Purple or Dio Disciples as well as performed with the Symphonic Orchestra and the choir.

Metal-oriented act Soulride was founded in Coventry, England in 2008 by a group of four Polish musicians: Pawel Tylek, Adam Wroniak, Tomasz Belcarz and Marcin Korzekwa. The quartet quickly gained a following in both Polish and English communities. They regrouped in 2014, the female singer Kamila Schmidt replacing the former singer Tylek and Peter Kazik joining as second guitarist. Soulride have released two EPs so far, their subsequent release being scheduled for 2018.

You can find more information at:

http://ceti-gk.com

https://www.facebook.com/CETIband/

https://www.facebook.com/Soulride-179119049874/