HRH METAL II, THE RETURN OF ANOTHER METAL MELTDOWN IN BIRMINGHAM

HRH Metal 17.-18.02.2017 O2 Academy Birmingham, United Kingdom

Having most of Hard Rock Hell events sold out in 2017, the second decade since HRH 1 is on a great start. Hammerfest, HRH Blues, HRH Prog, HRH Sleaze, HRH Doom, HRH Stoner, HRH Metal, Highway To Hell, HRH Road Trip- some already established, some still at their beginnings- though they are all events not to be missed.

The year 2018 in HRH calendar starts with an event under the Metal banner. It will take place for the second time at O2 Academy Birmingham on the 17th and 18th February 2018 and will feature in the 2 days in 3 arenas nearly 40 bands presenting all biggest genres of metal.

There will new and upcoming bands, as well as known bands such as: Elvenking, Evil Scarecrow, Power Quest, Desert Storm, Monument, Collibus, Warcrab, Attica Rage, Footprints In The Custard, Torous, The Mighty Wraith, Sister Shotgun, Devils Playground and many others, Saturdays headliners being Scottish pirates Alestorm; on Sunday same duty goes to German heavy metallers Grave Digger.

Festival websites:

http://www.hrhmetal.com

https://www. facebook.com/hrhmetalfestival/