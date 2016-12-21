Introducing Scarleth, Melodic Female-fronted Metal Hailing from Ukraine

Female fronted melodic metal hailing from Ukraine – Est. 2005

Scarleth present a melodic tidal wave of Ukranian metal, blending heavy riffs with diverse melodies, led by singer Ekaterina Kapshuk. The band is comprised of Victor Morozov on guitar, Yana Kovalskaya on keyboards, Ekaterina Kapshuk on vocals, Igor Chumak on bass and Philipp Kharouk on drums.

Since their founding back in 2005, Scarleth have performed hundreds of live shows throughout Ukraine and worldwide, released two full-length albums (Break The Silence and The Silver Lining, and have performed at festivals alongside the likes of giants Blind Guardian, Ensiferum, Rotting Christ, Leaves’ Eyes, Kalmah, Cemetery Of Scream, Atrocity and amongst many more.

Through their live and studio experience, Scarleth’s style is ever expanding, representing a mind-blowing mixture of many melodic genres – from power, folk, doom and gothic metal to modern/progressive metal.

Tipped as one of the most outstanding young musical representatives of its style, Scarleth are one to watch in the coming months.

www.scarleth.com.ua

www.facebook.com/scarlethmetal