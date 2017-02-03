LIVE! | Epica

by Elsie Roymans

– Sr. Photojournalist —

February 1, 2017 at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, Belgium —

Epica is currently on the road in Europe touring with German Heavy Metal giants, Powerwolf. Touring in support of its recently released studio album, The Holographic Principle, the band performed to a sold out venue, Ancienne Belgique, in Brussels, Belgium.

Band:

Mark Jansen – rhythm guitar, lead growled vocals

Coen Janssen – keyboards, synthesizer, piano

Simone Simons – lead vocals

Ariën van Weesenbeek – drums, spoken vocals, backing growled vocals

Isaac Delahaye – lead guitar, backing clean vocals

Rob van der Loo – bass

Set List:

Edge of the Blade

A Phantasmic Parade

Sensorium

Divide and Conquer

Storm the Sorrow

The Essence of Silence

The Obsessive Devotion

Ascension – Dream State Armageddon

Dancing in a Hurricane

Unchain Utopia

Once Upon a Nightmare (European debut)

Encore:

Sancta Terra

Beyond the Matrix

Consign to Oblivion

Epica Concert Photo Gallery

Visit Epica online: http://www.epica.nl/