LIVE! | Epica
by Elsie Roymans
– Sr. Photojournalist —
February 1, 2017 at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, Belgium —
Epica is currently on the road in Europe touring with German Heavy Metal giants, Powerwolf. Touring in support of its recently released studio album, The Holographic Principle, the band performed to a sold out venue, Ancienne Belgique, in Brussels, Belgium.
Band:
Mark Jansen – rhythm guitar, lead growled vocals
Coen Janssen – keyboards, synthesizer, piano
Simone Simons – lead vocals
Ariën van Weesenbeek – drums, spoken vocals, backing growled vocals
Isaac Delahaye – lead guitar, backing clean vocals
Rob van der Loo – bass
Set List:
Edge of the Blade
A Phantasmic Parade
Sensorium
Divide and Conquer
Storm the Sorrow
The Essence of Silence
The Obsessive Devotion
Ascension – Dream State Armageddon
Dancing in a Hurricane
Unchain Utopia
Once Upon a Nightmare (European debut)
Encore:
Sancta Terra
Beyond the Matrix
Consign to Oblivion
Epica Concert Photo Gallery
Visit Epica online: http://www.epica.nl/
